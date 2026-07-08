Completed: Truck Parking Expansion at I-70 South Mountain Welcome Centers in Frederick Cty

(July 8, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration recently completed construction on a project to expand the number of parking spaces for tractor trailers and large vehicles at the I-70 (Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway) South Mountain Welcome Centers near Myersville in Frederick County.

The $8.6 million project began construction in late summer 2024 to add a total of 25 new parking spaces: 15 spaces at the eastbound I-70 rest area and 10 spaces at the westbound I-70 rest area. The South Mountain Welcome Center’s truck rest areas now offer a total of 74 parking spaces.

Contractor Kibler Construction Company Inc., of Finksburg, performed the work. Learn more about the project by visiting the Project Portal page​.







I-70 South Mountain truck stop projects before and after



I-70 is a major route for commercial travel, and this project enhances safety by providing more drivers with designated rest and break areas. The Maryland Department of Transportation conducted a review of its facilities statewide in 2020. The results found the I-70 South Mountain Welcome Center has the highest proportion of trucks parked more than eight hours in Maryland and is often at capacity in the truck rest areas. Learn more about this study.

The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as customers. Drivers are asked to stay alert, focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and driving patterns. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.

This project is consistent with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Serious About Safety initiative, a department-wide commitment to advance improvements that drive safety goals and save lives.