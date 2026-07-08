Systems Technology, Inc. Launches PARASIM® Version 8 with Mission Rehearsal and Military Parachute Training Capabilities

HAWTHORNE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systems Technology, Inc. (STI) released PARASIM® Version 8 , the latest generation of its virtual reality (VR) parachute training simulator. Designed for military and airborne organizations, Version 8 offers a significant improvement in mission rehearsal and parachute training by supporting pilots and jumpers to train and rehearse operations in realistic virtual environments based on real-world terrain.Leveraging more than 36 years of military parachute simulation expertise, PARASIMVersion 8 combines STI’s validated parachute flight dynamics with next-generation visualization, networking, and mission-planning capabilities. The result is a training system that prepares pilots and jumpers for real-world operations while reducing risk and increasing training efficiency.A major improvement in Version 8 is its integration with VBS4, providing access to a whole-earth virtual environment and allowing mission rehearsal on geographically accurate terrain. The simulators can train specific operational scenarios using realistic drop zones and environmental conditions before conducting live airborne operations.Key enhancements in PARASIMVersion 8 include:• Mission rehearsal using real-world terrain data to prepare for actual operational whole earth modeling environments• One World Terrain elevation mapping capabilities for training• Aircraft-exit visualization that allows pilots to experience and rehearse exit procedures before bailout and ejection operations• Networked team training that enables multiple participants to train together in a synchronized virtual environment• Enhanced emergency procedure training that supports pilots and jumpers to practice critical malfunction responses in a safe setting• ATAK integration and GPS-based navigation capabilities to support mission-oriented training scenarios• Access to more than 19,000 military models and assets for realistic scenario development• Enhanced instructor controls, centralized monitoring, and after-action review capabilitiesThe operational benefits extend beyond individual skill development. PARASIMVersion 8 helps entire airborne teams to rehearse missions together, validate plans before deployment, and improve coordination in complex operational environments. Organizations can increase readiness while optimizing training resources by training pilots and jumpers in different procedures and scenarios that may be difficult and costly to replicate during live training.“PARASIMhas long been recognized as the standard for military parachute simulation training,” said Chi-Ying Liang, Ph.D., Interim CEO at STI. “Version 8 builds on that foundation by delivering more immersive environments, greater training flexibility, and expanded mission rehearsal capabilities to prepare personnel for real-world operations.”PARASIMhas established itself as a trusted training solution for military organizations worldwide. Today, more than 400 PARASIMsystems are deployed globally and support training for U.S. military organizations, such as Special Forces, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force units, as well as military customers in 14 countries.PARASIMby the Numbers:• More than 400 systems deployed worldwide• Used by military organizations in 14 countries• Supports U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Special Operations training• More than 36 years of military parachute simulation expertise• Industry-leading parachute dynamics and extensive military canopy modelingThe release of Version 8 reflects STI’s ongoing commitment to advancing simulation-based training solutions that improve readiness, enhance safety, and support mission success for military and airborne organizations worldwide.To learn more about PARASIMVersion 8 or request a demonstration, visit https://www.systemstech.com/defense/contact-us About STI DefenseSTI Defense enhances military preparedness and mission planning. Our PARASIMvirtual reality platform sets the standard in parachute simulation for training and assessment, ensuring paratrooper readiness, and operational success.

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