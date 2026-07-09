A MINESHAFT: THE CLOSEST SINGLE-FAMILY HOME TO BRECKENRIDGE'S BASE AREA CHAIRLIFTS HITS THE MARKET

Nighttime view of A Mineshaft Aerial View of A Mineshaft, showing the access to the chairlift for Breckenridge Base area

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- #1 Luxury Listing Broker in Breckenridge Bo Palazola of Engel & Völkers Denver Brings a Once-in-a-Generation Ski-In/Ski-Out Estate to MarketBo Palazola, the top-ranked luxury real estate broker in Breckenridge and one of the top-producing agents in the United States, has announced the listing of A Mineshaft , a fully realized architectural masterpiece and the closest single-family home to the Breckenridge Base Area chairlifts currently for sale.A Mineshaft is the only home in Breckenridge where owners can ski directly into the property from Peaks 6, 7, and 8: not near the slopes, but into them. It is also the only home within 200 yards of a chairlift currently for sale that sits in a short-term rental–friendly zone, a combination virtually nonexistent at any world-class Colorado resort.Within a three-minute walk of the property, owners have access to two base areas, five restaurants, three spas, multiple ski shops, three luxury hotels (including a $500 million ultra-luxury hotel currently under construction), the gondola, free town shuttles, alpine, Nordic, and backcountry trails, hiking and mountain biking access, ski patrol and ticket offices, ski school, and a year-round adventure park.Recent vacant quarter-acre lots located just 300 yards away have sold for between $6.5 million and $8.5 million, for land alone. To replicate A Mineshaft today would cost in the high teens of millions, carry significant construction risk, take until at least 2030 to complete, and would fall in a higher tax district outside the short-term rental zone.A Modern Mining-Town Chalet, Engineered for Legacy- Conceived by owners who are inventors and artists holding more than 15 patents developed in partnership with some of the most prestigious companies in the world, innovations so fundamental to modern life that they are nearly invisible, including technologies underlying the “@” symbol and domain naming conventions, A Mineshaft was designed as a gathering place where families build lifelong memories in a high-alpine environment.The home's architectural highlights include:A weathered mining-claim exterior aestheticA dramatic 35-foot chimney modeled after a historic local gold mineExpansive windows and skylights throughoutZero hallways, creating uninterrupted, open gathering spacesAuthentic mining artifacts, including 100+ year-old nails, wood, and ironA Dutch front door and gold-flecked sandstone flooringMassive boulder stonework, including a 200-pound boulder in the primary steam showerSeven bedrooms, five with en-suite bathsA game and bar area with a private theaterMultiple decks with panoramic mountain viewsOxygenated rooms and Savant smart-home technology with full remote monitoringA heated exterior apron and HOA-heated cul-de-sacOld-growth Douglas fir beams and Wyoming skip-sawn barn woodRolling library ladders and a butler's pantry18+ independently controlled thermostatsThe home swept every category at the annual Parade of Homes, earning Best Builder Concept, Best Man Cave, and Best Overall Home.For buyers seeking a ski-in/ski-out, seven-bedroom-or-larger home in a short-term rental zone, there is only one other option in Breckenridge. Priced at $20,990,000. Comparable proximity at other elite Colorado resorts starts around $23 million in Vail and near $50 million in Aspen, with Beaver Creek commanding similarly premium pricing. A Mineshaft positions Breckenridge as the strongest value proposition in Colorado for true ski-in/ski-out single-family ownership.About Bo Palazola:Bo Palazola is the #1 luxury listing broker in Breckenridge and one of the most accomplished names in Colorado luxury real estate. A member of Engel & Völkers' exclusive Private Office designation, reserved for a select group of the brand's top-performing advisors worldwide serving ultra-high-net-worth clientele, Bo brings an elevated standard of discretion, market intelligence, and white-glove service to every transaction.Bo's rise in the industry has been defined by record-setting results. In his first year in real estate, he was named RE/MAX's best new agent after closing more than $20 million in sales. Less than three years later, he broke the record for the highest-priced home ever sold in Breckenridge and Summit County ($17 million), as well as the highest-priced plot of land ever sold in Breckenridge ($15 million) Those records that stand today.That success is built on a deliberate strategy: pairing best-in-class media and public relations campaigns with a global network of buyers and sellers cultivated across top domestic and international feeder markets for the Colorado mountain lifestyle. With more than $550 million in career single-agent sales and over 100 homes sold, Bo ranks among the top-producing agents in the United States. He led his team to a #9 ranking statewide in Colorado in 2023, and his expertise extends into new construction developments and luxury spec homes, with planned expansion into Vail and Aspen.As part of Engel & Völkers, Bo offers clients access to a global network spanning more than 950 locations and 16,000 real estate professionals worldwide. Combined with the brand's renowned personalized service, advanced marketing tools, and cutting-edge technology, clients working with Bo can trust they are backed by a firm committed to delivering the finest properties and the best possible service.

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