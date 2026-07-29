Smino Returns With New Single 'It's a Rap' and 'Figaro' Music Video Via Zero Fatigue

The St. Louis artist builds on a January 2026 creative push, drawing on time spent on the West Coast for expanded sound and renewed commitment to steady output.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smino, the St. Louis-bred artist and flagship talent of independent label https://zerofatigue.com , has released a new single, “It's a Rap,” now streaming on Apple Music , alongside a companion music video for "Figaro." The release marks the latest step in a creative run that Smino set in motion in January 2026. Since then, time spent based on the West Coast has visibly shaped his output, pushing his sound into new textures while keeping the loose, melodic wordplay that has defined his catalog. "It's a Rap" continues that evolution, and the "Figaro" video, which also features merchandise from the Zero Fatigue clothing line, gives fans a first visual look at the era."I started this run back in January and it's been a whole different mode ever since. Being out on the West Coast changed how I hear things — the pace, the sound, all of it. 'It's a Rap' and the 'Figaro' video are just the first drop. I'm not sitting on music anymore, I'm putting it out as it comes,” Smino said.Rather than treating this as a one-off drop, Smino and his team are framing "It's a Rap" and "Figaro" as the start of a more consistent release cadence. The artist has signaled plans to keep new material coming at a regular pace in the months ahead, a shift from the more sporadic rollout patterns that have marked past eras of his career.Founded by Smino, Zero Fatigue has built a reputation as one of independent hip-hop's more tightly-knit creative collectives, extending beyond music into merchandise and visual identity. The label's continued output reinforces its role as both a creative home base and a platform for Smino's evolving artistic direction."It's a Rap" is available now on Apple Music, and the "Figaro" music video is live on YouTube. Both are part of a broader body of work expected to grow throughout 2026.About Zero FatigueZero Fatigue is an independent record label and creative collective founded by Smino, encompassing music, merchandise, and visual media under one artistic banner.

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