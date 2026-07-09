Cortado MDM Named Leader in Mobile Device Management on OMR Reviews for the Fifth Consecutive Time

Cortado MDM Named Leader in Mobile Device Management on OMR Reviews

Cortado's mobile device management solution was once again recognized as a leading MDM solution by OMR Reviews in Q3/26

This award reflects the evaluation of our customers. It shows us that we are on the right path with Cortado MDM: a solution that truly works in the daily routines of IT teams and saves time.” — Michael Rödiger, Managing Director Cortado Mobile Solutions

BERLIN, GERMANY, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cortado Mobile Solutions has once again been awarded the Leader badge in the Mobile Device Management category by the independent review platform OMR Reviews. This marks the fifth consecutive time Cortado MDM has received this recognition, proof of consistently high user satisfaction and the solution's long-term market position.

OMR Reviews is one of the leading B2B software review platforms in the German-speaking region. It helps companies find the right business software by using concrete user reviews as the criterion for its awards. Based on these reviews, OMR Reviews awards the Leader badge to the providers that perform best in their respective software category.

For Cortado MDM's renewed placement as a Leader in Mobile Device Management, users particularly highlighted the following aspects:

• Ease of use of the application

• Customer support

• Meeting requirements

• Simple setup

"We are especially pleased to be named Leader for the fifth consecutive time, because this award reflects the evaluation of our customers," says Michael Rödiger, Managing Director of Cortado Mobile Solutions GmbH. "It shows us that we are on the right path with Cortado MDM: a solution that truly works in the daily routines of IT teams and saves time. This continuity encourages us to keep consistently developing Cortado MDM further and align it even more closely with the needs of our users."

Cortado MDM can be tested free of charge and without obligation for 14 days.

About Cortado Mobile Solutions

Cortado is a German software manufacturer headquartered in Berlin with a presence around the globe. We firmly believe that no company can afford to forgo mobilizing its work processes if it wants to remain competitive. That's why we make the deployment of smartphones and tablets as simple, secure, and productive as possible for businesses of every industry and size.

At the heart of our offerings is our cloud-based MDM solution, Cortado, for the centralized, GDPR-compliant management of mobile devices. Thanks to our company headquarters and software hosting in Germany, data is protected under German and European law.

For companies that lack either the personnel or the time to manage mobile devices themselves, Cortado offers all-inclusive packages. These packages consist of smartphones or tablets available for rent or purchase. All devices are fully pre-configured via MDM, including email, Wi-Fi, and all desired apps. GDPR compliance and the protection of company data are ensured from minute one. Rented devices even include insurance. Practical for German-speaking companies: the management console, technical documentation, as well as consulting and support are all available in German.

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