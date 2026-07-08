SLED Charges Cherokee County Couple with Insurance Fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Tristan Wayne Rodgers, 40, and Charity Andrica Covington, 40, with Presenting a False Claim for Insurance Payment – Value $2,000 or Less on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The South Carolina Department of Insurance requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Both Rodgers and Covington were booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Department of Insurance.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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