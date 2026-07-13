STUDY FINDS MEDICAL CANNABIS USE INCREASING AMONG OLDER ADULTS AS TELEHEALTH EXPANDS ACCESS

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A major shift is happening in who uses medical cannabis — and it has nothing to do with young people. According to a June 2025 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine and conducted by researchers at NYU and UC San Diego, cannabis use among adults aged 65 and older surged nearly 46% between 2021 and 2023 alone.

Researchers from New York University and the University of California San Diego reported that cannabis use among adults aged 65 and older increased by nearly 46% between 2021 and 2023. According to the study, approximately 7% of U.S. adults in this age group reported using cannabis within the previous month in 2023, representing the highest level recorded to date.

Healthcare researchers say many older adults are exploring medical cannabis as an option for managing chronic pain, sleep disorders, anxiety, depression, and other qualifying medical conditions. The study also found that usage increased more rapidly in states where medical cannabis programs are available.

According to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), adults over the age of 55 are now among the fastest-growing groups of cannabis consumers in the United States, reflecting broader acceptance of cannabis as part of healthcare discussions.

As demand for medical cannabis evaluations continues to grow, telehealth providers are helping improve access for patients who may have difficulty traveling to in-person appointments. Virtual consultations allow eligible patients to meet with licensed physicians from home and learn whether they qualify under their state's medical cannabis program.

BuyMedCard.com is one of several telehealth platforms providing medical marijuana evaluations for eligible patients in Florida and Pennsylvania. Through virtual appointments with licensed physicians, the platform helps qualified patients complete the physician evaluation portion of their state's certification process.

"Many older adults are interested in learning whether medical cannabis may be an appropriate option for their health concerns, but they often have questions about eligibility and the certification process," said Joe Jones, spokesperson for BuyMedCard.com. "Telehealth gives patients an opportunity to speak with a licensed physician from home and better understand the options available to them."

Florida and Pennsylvania both operate state-regulated medical marijuana programs that include qualifying conditions commonly diagnosed among older adults, including chronic pain, PTSD, cancer, and several neurological disorders. Following physician certification, eligible patients may complete the registration requirements established by their respective state medical marijuana programs.

Healthcare professionals note that virtual medical evaluations may reduce barriers to care for patients with mobility limitations, transportation challenges, or those living farther from medical offices. As telehealth adoption continues to expand across healthcare, virtual physician consultations are becoming an increasingly common option for eligible patients seeking medical cannabis evaluations.

Additional information about medical marijuana evaluations in Florida and Pennsylvania is available at www.buymedcard.com.

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