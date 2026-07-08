NJ Ayuk’s ‘Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola’ Reaches Top 3 in Amazon New Releases

NJ Ayuk’s latest book examines Angola’s evolving energy sector and recent policy reforms.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola, the latest book by NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, reached the Top 3 in Amazon’s New Releases rankings following its launch on May 20, 2026. The book examines Angola’s energy sector, tracing its evolution through periods of reform, investment and institutional change, while placing the country within the broader development of Africa’s hydrocarbon sector.

In the book, Ayuk examines Angola as a case study for how policy reform and regulatory changes can address structural challenges in the oil and gas industry. The book explores how reforms focused on transparency, regulatory consistency and investment competitiveness can influence capital inflows, institutional development, local enterprise participation and energy access.

Combining historical context with contemporary analysis, Crude Oil traces the development of Angola’s petroleum sector, including governance challenges and their economic impact. It also examines how recent policy changes are influencing the country’s approach to resource governance across oil, natural gas, renewable energy and critical minerals.

“Angola’s story reflects the role policy reform and investment conditions can play in shaping long-term energy development,” said Ayuk. “This book examines how resource-rich countries can strengthen their energy systems and support broader economic growth.”

Angola’s oil sector enters 2026 at an important stage, balancing mature offshore production with a reform and diversification agenda. Production remains near one million barrels per day, supported by continued deepwater investment and development activity aimed at offsetting decline from aging fields.

At the same time, the advancement of non-associated gas projects, including Quiluma and Maboqueiro, reflects a broader shift toward a more integrated gas sector. While crude oil remains central to fiscal stability, Angola is also prioritizing downstream expansion, investment competitiveness and economic diversification to reduce long-term exposure to commodity volatility.

Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola is available in paperback and digital formats through major online retailers, including Amazon.

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