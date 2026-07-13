Orange Marketing Group Partners with Revenue Engine to Deliver AI-Powered Revenue Growth Solutions

We're excited to pair our marketing expertise with Revenue Engine's AI-driven platform to deliver a unified revenue pipeline to clients nationwide!” — David Phelps, CEO Orange Marketing Group

WARSAW, IN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Marketing Group (OMG), a marketing agency specializing in measurable business growth, has announced a strategic partnership with Revenue Engine to bring advanced, AI-driven turnkey revenue solutions to businesses across the country. The partnership brings together OMG's strategic marketing expertise and Revenue Engine's AI-powered revenue acceleration platform to help businesses strengthen every stage of the sales pipeline.

Revenue Engine delivers a platform built around five specialized modules—lead generation, conversion management, competitor displacement, sales intelligence, and buyer intent monitoring—that work together to drive measurable business growth. Businesses can implement the complete Revenue Engine program or select individual engine modules to target their specific growth objectives.

"We're excited to pair our marketing expertise with Revenue Engine's AI-driven platform to deliver a unified revenue pipeline to clients nationwide," said David Phelps, CEO of Orange Marketing Group.

The partnership reflects OMG's continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help organizations grow in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Together, the two companies are providing businesses with a more integrated approach to revenue growth.

Interested businesses are invited to schedule a complimentary revenue assessment to identify the best solution for their needs. To learn more, visit revenue.orangemktgroup.com.

About Orange Marketing Group

Orange Marketing Group delivers bold, results-driven global marketing and advertising solutions. Its creative team crafts innovative strategies to achieve measurable outcomes, combining adaptability, innovation, and a commitment to excellence to help companies thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. Learn more at orangemktgroup.com.

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