Veterinary Legionella Risk Management Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 8.7% CAGR Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Legionella Risk Management Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary legionella risk management sector is gaining attention as concerns over water safety in animal care environments grow. With rising awareness of Legionella risks and evolving hygiene standards, this market is positioned for steady expansion over the coming years. Let’s explore its current scale, growth drivers, regional highlights, and the trends shaping its future.

Veterinary Legionella Risk Management Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for veterinary legionella risk management has shown robust growth recently, increasing from $0.68 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $0.74 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to heightened awareness of outbreaks in veterinary settings, aging water infrastructure in animal care facilities, rising concerns about zoonotic diseases, historically limited water quality monitoring, and reactive maintenance practices at clinics. Looking ahead, this market is projected to grow to $1.03 billion by 2030, with a slightly accelerated CAGR of 8.7%. Factors driving this growth include expanded adoption of predictive water safety governance, tighter global veterinary hygiene regulations, increasing investments in preventive infrastructure, growing demand for ongoing compliance certifications, and the implementation of standardized biosecurity protocols in veterinary environments.

Download a free sample of the veterinary legionella risk management market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=80313166&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Emerging Trends in Veterinary Legionella Risk Management

In the coming years, the market will be shaped by regulatory tightening around veterinary water safety and Legionella compliance measures. An expansion of standardized water hygiene auditing frameworks within veterinary facilities is expected to become more common. Additionally, the use of chemical-free biofilm prevention techniques in animal care water systems is on the rise, reflecting a shift toward more environmentally friendly practices. Increased focus on manual risk assessments and inspection-based Legionella control programs is also influencing how veterinary environments manage water safety. Furthermore, centralized certification and accreditation systems for veterinary facility hygiene are becoming more widespread, ensuring consistent standards across the industry.

Understanding Veterinary Legionella Risk Management

Veterinary legionella risk management involves the systematic control and monitoring of factors that affect the presence and spread of Legionella bacteria within animal care environments. This approach prioritizes maintaining safe water systems and surrounding conditions in veterinary settings to minimize bacterial growth and transmission risks. It emphasizes increasing awareness, aligning with regulatory requirements, and promoting environmental responsibility to safeguard animal health, protect human handlers, and uphold hygiene standards across facilities.

View the full veterinary legionella risk management market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-legionella-risk-management-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Influence of Expanding Livestock Farming on Market Growth

One of the major factors propelling the veterinary legionella risk management market is the growth of livestock farming. Livestock farming involves raising domesticated animals for products such as meat, fiber, and labor under managed agricultural conditions. The industry is expanding due to rising global demand for animal-based foods driven by population growth and dietary changes favoring increased consumption of meat and dairy products. As livestock farming intensifies, the complexity and scale of water systems in these operations grow, elevating the risk of bacterial contamination. For example, in December 2025, the US Department of Agriculture projected global chicken meat production to increase by around 2% in 2026, reaching a record 109.6 million tons, while US production itself is expected to grow by about 1% to 22.0 million tons. This rise in livestock farming directly supports the demand for veterinary legionella risk management solutions.

Impact of Rising Pet Ownership on Market Demand

Another key factor driving market expansion is the increase in pet ownership. Pets, which are animals kept primarily for companionship and emotional well-being, are becoming more common due to factors like social isolation and stress in modern lifestyles, leading many people to seek animal companionship to improve mental health. This growth in pet numbers increases the use of shared water systems such as drinking stations and grooming facilities, which heightens the risk of Legionella contamination. For instance, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association reported that 94 million U.S. households owned at least one pet, up from 82 million in 2023, with dogs present in 51% of households and cats in 37%. The expanded pet ownership trend is thus increasing the need for effective legionella risk management in veterinary settings.

Rising Investment in Veterinary Healthcare Supporting Market Expansion

Increased spending on veterinary healthcare also contributes to the growth of the veterinary legionella risk management market. Veterinary healthcare spending includes resources dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and overall management of animal health and welfare. This spending is rising due to greater awareness and prevalence of zoonotic diseases, leading governments and institutions to invest more in disease surveillance, prevention initiatives, and veterinary infrastructure upgrades. Enhanced veterinary healthcare budgets enable animal care facilities to improve water safety systems and implement more rigorous monitoring to prevent Legionella contamination. For example, in April 2025, the American Animal Hospital Association projected U.S. veterinary care spending, including pharmaceuticals dispensed through clinics, to reach about $41.4 billion. This financial growth supports expanded legionella risk management practices.

Regional Outlook: Leading Markets in Veterinary Legionella Risk Management

In 2025, North America was the largest market for veterinary legionella risk management. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.