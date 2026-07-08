DOZENS OF BHHS NEW ENGLAND/NEW YORK/HUDSON VALLEY PROFESSIONALS EARN NATIONAL RECOGNITION IN REALTRENDS VERIFIED

84 individual agents and 21 teams rank among the nation’s top-performing real estate professionals; four agents place among Connecticut’s Top 50

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties is proud to announce that 84 individual agents and 21 teams affiliated with the company have earned a place in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, an annual report honoring the nation’s leading real estate professionals.RealTrends Verified identifies the top 1.5% of more than 1.6 million licensed real estate professionals across the United States based on residential transaction sides and sales volume. Unlike self-reported awards, the program independently verifies production figures submitted by agents and teams, providing a trusted benchmark of performance within the industry.The broker-associates honored this year from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties span offices throughout Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York City, Westchester County, and the Hudson Valley – a testament to the geographic breadth and consistent excellence of the company. Notably, four agents ranked among the Top 50 agents in Connecticut: Lynne Murphy (#30), John Raus (#31), Ellen Seifts (#34) and Ann Simpson (#49).“We’re proud to see this level of performance across our network,” said Brenda Maher, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties. “This recognition reflects the consistency of our agents and the standard they hold themselves to every day. It speaks not only to results, but to the way our professionals show up for clients across a highly competitive market, year after year.”A complete list of honorees from BHHS New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties is available on BHHSNEProperties.com # # #About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley PropertiesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 2,200 REALTORSin Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan, Westchester, NY and Hudson Valley, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. Whether it’s residential, commercial, corporate relocation, equestrian or waterfront living, our company and REALTORSare local market experts committed to providing exceptional service to our clients. For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com www.bhhsNYproperties.com and www.bhhshudsonvalley.com

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