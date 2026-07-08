Hakimo, Leader in Physical AI, Secures $12M Round to Reach $32M in Total Funding

$12m funding cover image

AI security firm Hakimo raised $12M (led by Zigg Capital), reaching $32M total. It tripled revenue, hit 300+ customers, and doubled its team over the past year.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hakimo, the leader in AI physical security monitoring, today announced the close of a $12 million growth round led by existing investor Zigg Capital, with participation from existing investors Neotribe Ventures, Vertex Ventures, Defy.vc, and Rocketship.vc. The financing follows another year of significant growth momentum for Hakimo and will support accelerated product innovation, expansion across key verticals, and continued team growth.

Over the past 12 months, the company has tripled revenue year over year, expanded its customer base to 300+ customers, and doubled its team, including the addition of Bret Knobelauch as Chief Revenue Officer. With $32M raised to date, the company has expanded into new verticals and launched new capabilities like AI-Powered Forensic Search, establishing itself as the most comprehensive AI security platform on the market today. Hakimo's customers range from Fortune 500 enterprises to real estate leaders and iconic buildings worldwide.

Physical security is undergoing a major transformation. Rising guard costs, persistent labor shortages, and legacy surveillance systems that create more noise than actionable insight have pushed property operators to seek smarter, more scalable solutions. Hakimo addresses this challenge by layering AI intelligence onto existing camera infrastructure, enabling a single operator to monitor what previously required ten operators.

Customers using Hakimo have reported up to a 60% reduction in security incidents, alongside meaningful savings in guard-related costs. Hakimo is monitoring millions of square feet of real estate around the clock, including American Landmark Apartments, which are among the operators leveraging Hakimo to better protect residents, staff, and assets.

“At American Landmark, we are continually looking for meaningful ways to reduce risk and better support our on-site teams," said Rachel Palmer, Chief Administrative Officer at American Landmark Apartments. "Our partnership with Hakimo reflects that commitment by providing greater visibility into potential concerns and helping our teams take proactive, informed action. While no technology can eliminate every risk, we believe investing in innovative tools like Hakimo is an important part of our ongoing effort to create communities where residents and associates feel supported."

“Hakimo has built a category-defining AI security platform for physical spaces," said Ryan Orley, Managing Partner at Zigg Capital. "The real estate industry is at an inflection point as operators and tenants are under pressure to cut costs while improving safety. Hakimo solves a key problem in formats ranging from homes to iconic buildings. This investment reflects our conviction that Hakimo is building the future of AI-powered physical security.”

"This financing allows us to move faster across every dimension of the business," said Sam Joseph, CEO and Co-Founder of Hakimo. "We're expanding our go-to-market efforts rapidly, deepening our product capabilities, and growing the team to match the demand we're seeing. The opportunity to modernize physical security is enormous, and we're just getting started.”

With the new funding, Hakimo plans to deepen its presence in real estate while accelerating expansion into other markets and geographies. The company also plans to invest further in extending its current capabilities to serve non-security use cases, such as safety, compliance, customer experience, etc., in addition to continued team expansion.

To get in touch with the Hakimo team, reach out at press@hakimo.ai.

About Hakimo

Hakimo is an AI-powered physical security platform built for the modern built environment. By combining computer vision with real-time AI monitoring, Hakimo helps property owners and operators reduce costs, improve incident response, and enhance safety without increasing headcount. The platform integrates with existing camera infrastructure without requiring hardware replacement and delivers measurable ROI impact from day one. Hakimo serves customers ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to multifamily communities to iconic buildings to car dealerships. Hakimo’s investors include top real estate and venture capital investors. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

For more information, please visit www.hakimo.ai.

About Zigg Capital

Zigg Capital is a venture capital firm based in New York City that invests globally in founders reshaping the physical world and built environment with technology. These entrepreneurs are transforming foundational industries like real estate, digital infrastructure, construction, retail, and insurance. Since 2018, Zigg has made early-stage investments in leading companies such as Crusoe, Metropolis, Base Power, Juniper Square, and Steadily.

For more information, please visit www.ziggcap.com.

About American Landmark

American Landmark is an institutional investment manager and vertically integrated multifamily platform that owns and operates more than 36,000 units comprising over $7 billion in gross asset value across the U.S. Sunbelt.

Over 30 years and 100,000 units, the firm has focused on the disciplined acquisition and management of value-add multifamily properties in high-growth markets. American Landmark has been recognized as #27 on the NMHC Top 50 Largest Apartment Owners (2026) and a USA Today Top Workplace (2025).

For more information, please visit www.alapts.com.



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