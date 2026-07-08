ACMP Board of Directors 2026-2027

Association of Change Management Professionals® Announces 2026–2027 Global Board of Directors

This Board exemplifies the strength and diversity of the global change management community.” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) is pleased to announce its 2026–2027 Global Board of Directors following the completion of the organization's recent Board election process. The newly constituted Board will officially begin its term on September 1, 2026.The 2026–2027 Board reflects ACMP's continued commitment to serving the global change management profession, with eight of its eleven Board members residing outside the United States, making it the most internationally representative Board in ACMP's history.Joining the ACMP Global Board of Directors are:• Dr. Behnaz Gholami – Canada• Sharon McLaughlin, CCMP– Canada• Gabriela Prado, CCMP– Chile• Samantha Rykers, MCMP™, CCMP– AustraliaContinuing their service on the Board are:• Rich Batchelor, MCMP™, CCMP– Canada• Yolonda Evans – United States• Alexandra Hartman, MCMP™, CCMP– United States• David Melin-Högrell – Sweden• Rana Özşeker, MCMP™, CCMP– Türkiye• Dr. Jens Sorg, MCMP™, CCMP– Germany• Aric Wood – United StatesAmanda Schmoldt, MCMP™, CCMP– United States, will complete her term of service on the Board, but as Past President will continue to provide leadership and guidance, as needed.Seven of the incoming Board members hold ACMP's professional certifications. The Certified Change Management Professional (CCMP) credential recognizes experienced professionals who have demonstrated competency in applying the ACMP Standard for Change Management, while the Master Certified Change Management Professional (MCMP™) designation recognizes distinguished leaders who have demonstrated advanced expertise and significant contributions to the profession."This Board exemplifies the strength and diversity of the global change management community," said Deshini Newman, Chief Executive Officer of ACMP. "Our Global Board members bring a wealth of diverse experience, perspectives, and cultural insights that will help ACMP continue advancing the profession around the world. We are excited to welcome our newest directors and look forward to the leadership and innovation this Board will provide."Rich Batchelor, MCMP™, CCMP, ACMP Board President, added, "ACMP has always been a global organization, and this Board reflects that commitment more than ever before. With leaders representing countries across North America and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we are better positioned to understand the evolving needs of our members, strengthen our global community, and advance the profession of change management worldwide."ACMP also extends its sincere appreciation to the Board members whose terms conclude August 31:• Isolde Kanikani, CCMP- Netherlands• Siddharth Kumar, CCMP– India• Aizhan Zhantayeva, CCMP– KazakhstanTheir dedication, leadership, and service have helped strengthen ACMP and contributed significantly to the continued growth of the global change management profession.The ACMP Board of Directors provides strategic leadership and governance for the association, guiding initiatives that support members, strengthen professional standards, advance certification, and further ACMP's vision of leading the way change works.###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals(ACMP) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

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