Two Men, in Unrelated Cases, Charged with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

A seven-month investigation by detectives assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit led to today’s arrest of Jason Douglas Ford, 34, on a charge of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shared a cybertip in January concerning child sex abuse material that was shared in Davidson County through the KIK app. One of the files depicted a nude female child doing a lewd dance, exposing her private areas. Subpoenas to Internet providers led to led to determination that Ford’s email address was used to set up the KIK account from which the file was shared. The IP address provided through the cybertip is registered to Ford’s Donelson area home. Ford was taken into custody at his residence today. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $75,000.

Ford is listed as the facilities coordinator at Nashville’s Midtown Fellowship. Anyone with information or concerns about his interactions around children is asked to contact detectives at 615-862-7540.

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In an unrelated case, detectives assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit today arrested Lawrence Nelson, 46, of Elm Hill Pike, after he was identified as the alleged Instagram user who shared a child sex abuse file depicting a female child engaged in a sex act with an adult man. This investigation began in late April after a cybertip was received from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Nelson is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $10,000.

