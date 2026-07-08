Metal Ninja Studios Launches The Writer’s Forge as Next Step in Concept to Comic™ Expansion

Metal Ninja Studios will sponsor and attend the combined First Coast Comic Con / Indie Comics Creator Con event on July 11, 2026, at Duval Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, where applications will open for The Writer’s Forge. Nicole D’Andria will serve as lead editor for Concept to Comic™: The Writer’s Forge, Metal Ninja Studios’ new idea-to-script development program for first-time comic writers. Select 72 more words to run Humanizer.

Applications open July 11 at FC3/IC3 in Jacksonville, where Metal Ninja Studios will sponsor the indie comics event and introduce its new idea-to-comic pathway.

The Writer’s Forge [allows] writers to hone their skills… By handling the production… through our Concept to Comic™ pipeline, we allow our writers to focus entirely…on becoming better storytellers.” — Joel Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Metal Ninja Studios

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Ninja Studios, the creator-first comic book production company behind the Concept to Comic™ system, has launched Concept to Comic™: The Writer’s Forge, a guided development program that helps first-time comic writers turn raw story ideas into production-ready scripts.

Applications open July 11, 2026, at First Coast Comic Con / Indie Comics Creator Con (FC3/IC3) in Jacksonville, Florida, where Metal Ninja Studios is a sponsor.

The Writer’s Forge marks the next expansion of Concept to Comic™, the studio’s flagship production pipeline. Since introducing Concept to Comic™ ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Metal Ninja Studios has continued building the system into a broader creator infrastructure: showcasing completed work at Baltimore Comic-Con, sponsoring the Ringo Awards, adding senior publishing and production leadership, forming IP development partnerships, and launching Stage 2: IP Incubation to help completed comics move toward Kickstarter and audience growth.

The Writer’s Forge now expands the system in the other direction. It gives first-time writers a way to enter the pipeline before they have a finished comic script.

FROM STORY IDEA TO COMIC SCRIPT

Many aspiring comic creators know the story they want to tell. What stops them is everything between the idea and the page: panel description, page pacing, dialogue economy, editorial feedback, and preparing a comic script that an artist and production team can actually build from.

The Writer’s Forge is designed to close that gap.

Built around the principle “Your Words, Our Pipeline,” the program pairs first-time writers with Metal Ninja Studios’ editorial and production framework. Participants receive guidance on shaping a raw story idea into a workable comic concept, developing structure and characters, translating prose-style thinking into visual storytelling, and preparing the script for editorial review, production planning, and art handoff.

“Every convention we attend, we meet people who have been carrying a story for years and still do not know how to turn it into a comic,” said Joel Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Metal Ninja Studios. “The Writer’s Forge provides that pathway, allowing writers to hone their skills in a real-world environment. By handling the production complexities through our Concept to Comic™ pipeline, we allow our writers to focus entirely on their craft and on becoming better storytellers.”

A FRONT-END PATHWAY INTO CONCEPT TO COMIC™

Concept to Comic™ has traditionally served creators adapting developed material such as novels, screenplays, game lore, existing IP, or already-formed comic concepts into finished, print-ready comics.

The Writer’s Forge creates a new entry point for creators who are not yet ready for that stage. It is designed to help first-time writers develop scripts that can function inside a real production environment, not just exist as creative documents.

Once a participant’s story has been shaped into a production-ready comic script, the project can move into the broader Concept to Comic™ production process, which will include editing, art direction, sequential art, coloring, lettering, design, pre-press preparation, and launch planning.

NICOLE D’ANDRIA LEADS THE EDITORIAL PROGRAM

The Writer’s Forge is led editorially by Nicole D’Andria, a comic book writer and editor whose credits include Scout Comics, Tapas Media, J-Novel Club, Storygrounds, and comic adaptations of “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” and Peter David’s “Artful”. Her dark comedy adventure series “Road Trip to Hell” was funded through Kickstarter and published by Scout Comics. D’Andria’s background gives the program a practical editorial foundation.

WHY FC3/IC3 IS THE LAUNCH MOMENT

Metal Ninja Studios is opening applications at FC3/IC3 because the event brings together the exact audience The Writer’s Forge was built to serve: independent comic creators, aspiring writers, artists, vendors, collectors, and fans looking for a clearer path into comics.

For Metal Ninja Studios, the sponsorship continues a year of creator-focused event activations. At San Diego Comic-Con, the studio introduced Concept to Comic™ as a full-stack path from idea to finished comic. At Baltimore Comic-Con, it brought finished Concept to Comic™ work to the floor and sponsored the Ringo Awards. With Stage 2: IP Incubation, it added Kickstarter and audience-building support. At FC3/IC3, The Writer’s Forge brings that same system to the earliest stage of the creator journey.

APPLY OR JOIN THE WAITLIST

Applications for The Writer’s Forge open July 11, 2026, at FC3/IC3 in Jacksonville. Creators can apply or join the waitlist at https://booking.metalninjastudios.com/discovery-call-writers-forge.

ABOUT METAL NINJA STUDIOS

Metal Ninja Studios helps creators turn story ideas into professionally produced comics. Founded in 2019 and based in Ormond Beach, Florida, the studio runs Concept to Comic™, a complete production process covering story development, scriptwriting, editing, lettering, graphic design, art direction, production management, crowdfunding support, and final production.

The studio is led by Founder and CEO Joel Rodriguez, a Ringo Award-nominated designer and former Head of Design at Scout Comics. Metal Ninja Studios works with independent creators, publishers, and IP owners who want to develop professional comics while retaining ownership of their stories.

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