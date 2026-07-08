Northstar RIBs Completes World's First Full Range of RTM-Built Yacht Tenders

RTM Construction Northstar Vega Lite 3.8m Tender

Northstar has become the world's first boat manufacturer to complete production range of tenders using proprietary Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) technology.

Completion of the Vega Lite represents Northstar's investment in advanced composite manufacturing as the company continues expanding production capabilities and strengthening its global network.” — Cengiz Arsay

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northstar RIBs has become the world's first rigid inflatable boat manufacturer to offer a complete production range of yacht tenders manufactured using proprietary Resin Transfer Molding ( RTM ) technology. The milestone completes the company's Vega Lite lineup from 2.9 to 4.2 meters and marks the culmination of five years of continuous development and refinement of its proprietary ONE-SHOT ™ RTM manufacturing process.While RTM technology has been successfully adopted in aerospace, automotive, and selected marine composite applications, Northstar believes it is the first RIB manufacturer to implement the process across an entire production family of yacht tenders. The completed Vega Lite lineup includes the Vega Lite 2.9, 3.2, 3.5, 3.8, and 4.2m, providing owners with a complete range of lightweight premium tenders built using the same advanced manufacturing technology.The Vega Lite range was developed for yacht owners and operators seeking lightweight performance, exceptional durability, premium construction quality, and dependable everyday usability. For owners, the benefits extend beyond manufacturing, delivering lighter tenders that are easier to launch, recover, transport, and store while maintaining outstanding structural rigidity, long-term durability, and premium fit and finish.Developed entirely in-house, ONE-SHOT ™ RTM is Northstar's proprietary variation of Resin Transfer Molding. Unlike conventional RIB construction, which typically requires multiple laminating, reinforcing, transom preparation, and secondary bonding stages, the ONE-SHOTRTM process produces the complete rigid composite structure in a single closed-mold manufacturing cycle.According to Northstar, the process reduces traditional manufacturing stages from four to two, shortens production time by approximately 50 percent, and reduces labor requirements by approximately 75 percent. The resulting rigid structure is fully bonded, 100 percent foam-filled, lighter, stronger, and more dimensionally consistent than comparable structures produced using conventional multi-stage manufacturing methods.Beyond structural performance, the closed-mold manufacturing process provides highly repeatable laminate quality, tighter dimensional tolerances, and improved cosmetic consistency from boat to boat. The controlled resin infusion process also minimizes excess resin waste while reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions associated with traditional open-lamination methods, supporting both manufacturing efficiency and environmental responsibility.Every Vega Lite tender combines ONE-SHOT™ RTM composite construction with premium CSM- Hypalon tubes, wood-free composite structures, ergonomic layouts, integrated storage solutions, and hull designs engineered to deliver a stable, dry, and efficient ride across a wide range of operating conditions.The completion of the Vega Lite family represents Northstar's latest investment in advanced composite manufacturing as the company continues expanding production capabilities and strengthening its global dealer network."Completing the Vega Lite family marks the culmination of five years of engineering and manufacturing development," said Cengiz Arsay, President of Northstar RIBs. "Our ONE-SHOT™ RTM process allows us to deliver lighter, stronger, and more consistent yacht tenders while improving production efficiency and reducing the environmental footprint of manufacturing. We believe advanced composite engineering should benefit not only the factory floor, but every customer who owns and operates one of our boats."Founded in 2002, Northstar designs and manufactures rigid inflatable boats for recreational, commercial, and professional applications. Operating from three production facilities in Izmir, Türkiye, the company produces more than 700 boats annually and supplies customers in more than 30 countries through a global network of more than 60 dealers.The Vega Lite range is available through Northstar's worldwide dealer network.

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