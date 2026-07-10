2026 Travel Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Travel Awards , recognising businesses delivering high standards across specialist holidays, family travel, accessible tourism, executive transport, independent agencies and customer-focused travel services. This year’s awards highlight organisations combining practical reliability with service quality, sector knowledge and the ability to support travellers before, during and after their journey.Business Awards UK 2026 Travel Awards Winners· Celtic Castles Limited – Boutique Travel Retailer of the Year· St Andrews Executive – Best Luxury Travel Company· Hello Switzerland Tours – Best Travel Company for Family Holidays· Call A Car Taxis – Business Travel Company of the Year· Sage Traveling LLC – Innovation in Travel Award· The Travel Franchise – Travel Agency of the Year· Anchor Bay Holidays – Independent Travel Retailer of the Year· Wilson Minibuses – Best Family Business· Company Coaches – Exceptional Customer SatisfactionBusiness Awards UK 2026 Travel Awards Finalists· Heritage & Stone Tours – Best Travel Company for Family Holidays· Celtic Castles Limited – Independent Travel Retailer of the Year· Hello Switzerland Tours – Best Luxury Travel Company· Call A Car Taxis – Best Family Business· Anchor Bay Holidays – Travel Agency of the Year· St Agnes holiday park – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction· Sabs travel and tours – Business Travel Company of the YearRecognising Quality, Care and Confidence in TravelThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Travel Awards reflect the breadth of today’s travel sector, from heritage stays and private guided journeys to accessible holidays, executive transport, independent holiday lettings, community travel and agency networks. Across these areas, success has been shaped by careful planning, clear communication, strong local or specialist knowledge, and a consistent focus on the customer experience.Many of the recognised businesses operate in areas where trust is essential, whether customers are arranging once-in-a-lifetime trips, accessible holidays, family journeys, medical or school transport, corporate travel, or specialist accommodation. The awards acknowledge those that have invested in service quality, operational improvement, staff training, technology, safety standards and personal support while continuing to adapt to changing customer expectations. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contribution to a travel sector built on reliability, quality and meaningful customer service.

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