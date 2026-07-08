The Brill Legal Group Secures Ruling Preserving New York Teacher’s License in State Education Department Proceeding

New York, New York – The Brill Legal Group has obtained a decision from a New York State Education Department hearing officer, dismissing the moral character charges against a Long Island science teacher and allowing them to retain their teaching certificate.

The hearing officer found that, although the teacher had faced a series of disciplinary matters over several school years, the Education Department did not establish that their conduct reflected a lack of “good moral character” required to teach in New York’s public schools under 8 NYCRR Part 83.

The Part 83 case was heard at the Education Department. The Department’s Office of School Personnel Review and Accountability presented testimony from an investigator; the Respondent testified and called two witnesses on their own behalf.

The hearing officer wrote that, under Part 83, the central question is whether the teacher’s behavior stems from a defect in moral character. The regulation specifically mentions criminal convictions but does not define moral character. In the report, the hearing officer noted that in the legal context, moral turpitude is often understood as conduct that is “inherently base, vile, depraved, or contrary to accepted community standards of honesty and justice.”

The report also cited an earlier § 3020-a decision, in which the hearing officer concluded that terminating the Respondent “for the actual proven improper actions would violate one of the bedrock standards for discipline in teacher tenure matters because such a penalty would be shocking to the conscience,” in light of their positive attributes and “credible understanding of their obligations as a science teacher.”

Concluding that the misconduct “did not appear to be connected to their moral character,” the hearing officer recommended that all Part 83 charges against the Respondent be dismissed, thereby allowing them to continue to hold their New York State teaching license.

The Brill Legal Group represents educators and other licensed professionals in disciplinary and administrative proceedings throughout New York.

Brill Legal Group's primary criminal defense attorney, Peter Brill, is a former assistant district attorney who knows the law inside and out. His understanding of how prosecutors think and operate gives him a distinct advantage when entering the courtroom or sitting down at the bargaining table. He is supported by the Brill Legal Group’s team of highly experienced criminal law attorneys who have tried hundreds of cases. These accomplished lawyers bring a collective wealth of knowledge and experience that is second to none on Long Island or the Five Boroughs.

Brill Legal Group

64 Hilton Avenue Hempstead, NY 11550

516-206-2002

https://www.brill-legal.com

Press Contact : Peter Brill

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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