Bravida Medical Highlights Clinical Posters and Oral Presentation Featured at ISHLT 2026

These presentations highlight the dedication of clinicians and researchers who are advancing the field of cardiothoracic and critical care” — Gina Gilbert, BSN, RN, Chief Clinical Officer

GENEVA, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravida Medical is proud to recognize the clinicians and researchers whose work was featured through poster presentations and an oral presentation at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT).The presentations highlighted ongoing advancements in LVAD and ECMO patient care and reflected the continued collaboration between frontline clinicians, researchers, and healthcare organizations dedicated to improving outcomes for critically ill patients.Contributing presenters and institutions include:-Rheanna Maxey, BSN, RN, CCRN – Northwestern Memorial Hospital– “Impact of a Standardized Dressing Kit Containing a Silver-Plated Antimicrobial Agent in Adult ECMO Patients”-Hannah Miller, BSN, RN-BC – Stanford Health Care, Stanford University School of Medicine – “Exploring LVAD Driveline Dressing Care from the Patient’s Perspective”-Thomas Schlöglhofer – Medical University of Vienna – “Efficacy of Antimicrobial Silver-Coated Dressings and Usual Care in Preventing LVAD Driveline Infections”-Christine Swanson, MSN, AGACNP-BC – University Hospitals, Cleveland Medical Center - “Utilization of Silver Based Dressing for Reducing Infection Rates after Left Ventricular Assist Device: Is There a Benefit?"“These presentations highlight the dedication of clinicians and researchers who are advancing the field of cardiothoracic and critical care through rigorous clinical study, multidisciplinary collaboration, and best practice innovation,” said Gina Gilbert, BSN, RN, Chief Clinical Officer at Bravida Medical. “We are proud to support efforts that generate meaningful clinical evidence and contribute to improved outcomes for patients receiving LVAD and ECMO therapies.”The company also extends its appreciation to the International Consortium of Circulatory Assist Clinicians (ICCAC) and the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) membership for their continued dedication to improving patient outcomes through education, clinical research, and interdisciplinary collaboration.The posters and presentations contributed to the growing body of clinical evidence supporting best practices in advanced circulatory support and critical care management.To explore additional clinical evidence and resources, visit: bravidamedical.com/us/clinical-evidence/For important product and safety information, visit: bravidamedical.com/us/bravida-academy/About Bravida MedicalBravida Medical is committed to advancing patient care through innovative medical technologies and clinically supported solutions across wound care, surgical applications, vascular access, and critical care. Through partnerships with clinicians and healthcare organizations worldwide, Bravida Medical supports evidence-based practices designed to improve patient outcomes.

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