The Introvert Sisters, Authors Sharon Hurley Hall and Lisa Hurley, Earn Four International Book Awards Finalist Honors

Sharon Hurley Hall and Lisa Hurley, also known as The Introvert Sisters, are 2026 International Book Awards finalists. Hurley Hall’s I’m Tired of Racism was honored in Social Change; Hurley’s Space To Exhale in Self Help. Both were honored in Multicultural Nonfiction.

The sisters and co-hosts of The Introvert Sisters LIVE! earn their second shared literary milestone in under a year after 2025 American Writing Awards honors.

This recognition honors more than our books. It also honors all the people who are tired of carrying what the world keeps asking them to endure; who are still searching for truth, rest, and change.” — Sharon Hurley Hall & Lisa Hurley

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sister-authors Sharon Hurley Hall and Lisa Hurley , co-hosts of The Introvert Sisters LIVE! podcast, have earned four finalist honors in the 2026 International Book Awards, marking their second shared literary awards milestone in less than a year.Hurley Hall’s book, I’m Tired of Racism: True Stories of Existing While Black, published by Lime Tree Media, was named a finalist in the Multicultural Nonfiction and Social Change categories. Hurley’s book, Space To Exhale: A Handbook for Curating a Soft, Centered, Serene Life, published by Wiley, was named a finalist in the Multicultural Nonfiction and Self Help categories.The recognition follows their shared finalist honors in the 2025 American Writing Awards, where Hurley Hall was recognized in the Non-Fiction: Multicultural category, and Hurley was recognized in the Non-Fiction: General and Best New/Début Non-Fiction categories.Together, the honors underscore the growing reach of two distinct but deeply connected bodies of work: one confronting the emotional, social, and psychological toll of racism, the other inviting readers to resist hustle culture and reclaim rest. Across both books, Hurley Hall and Hurley explore what it means to live, work, heal, and tell the truth in a world that often asks Black women, introverts, and marginalized people to carry too much while saying too little.Sharon Hurley Hall shared that the recognition is especially meaningful because of the continued need for honest conversations about the impact of racism.“I’m Tired of Racism was born from truth-telling, lived experience, and the need to name what so many Black people endure but are often expected to minimize,” said Hurley Hall. “Being recognized in both Multicultural Nonfiction and Social Change is a reminder that stories about racism, resistance, fatigue, dignity, and survival still matter.”“We are grateful for this recognition because it helps the work travel farther,” said Lisa Hurley. “Space To Exhale was written for people who are exhausted by the pressure to perform, produce, and push through. To see it recognized in both Multicultural Nonfiction and Self Help affirms something I deeply believe: rest, softness, self-reclamation, and life-work balance are not side conversations. They are essential conversations.”Hurley Hall and Hurley are also known collectively as The Introvert Sisters, co-hosts of The Introvert Sisters LIVE!, a podcast and live video series centered on introversion, identity, culture, visibility, and the power of quiet voices in a noisy world. Their shared awards recognition adds momentum to their work as authors, speakers, podcast hosts, and cultural commentators whose conversations span rest, racism, leadership, belonging, burnout, social change, and sustainable success.While their books approach different subjects, both are rooted in a shared commitment to liberation. Together, the books speak to one of the defining tensions of the current moment: people are tired, and many are looking for language, tools, community, and courage to imagine a different, and better, life.Hurley Hall added, “Recognition matters when it opens the door to more conversation, more understanding, and more action. That is what we hope this moment does.”“This is not just about awards,” Hurley said. “It is about the fact that readers are still hungry for books that tell the truth about exhaustion, identity, healing, and the systems that shape our lives.”Both authors are available for interviews, podcast appearances, book club conversations, workplace programs, keynotes, panels, and moderated discussions on topics including rest, racism, introversion, burnout, identity, sustainable success, Black women’s wellbeing, and social change.About Sharon Hurley HallSharon Hurley Hall is an award-recognized author, anti-racism educator, journalist, speaker, and activist. Her book, I’m Tired of Racism, published by Lime Tree Media, examines racism through personal storytelling, reflection, and social critique.About Lisa HurleyLisa Hurley is a five-time Anthem Award-winning author, speaker, Reiki Master, activist, and founder of The Great Exhale. Her book, Space To Exhale, published by Wiley, invites readers to say no to hustle culture and yes to a life of ease.About The Introvert SistersSharon Hurley Hall and Lisa Hurley, known together as The Introvert Sisters, are co-hosts of The Introvert Sisters LIVE!, a podcast and live video series exploring introversion, identity, culture, visibility, rest, racism, and meaningful change.

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