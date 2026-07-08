F&G Commission meeting July 15-16 in Jerome

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet July 15 and 16 at Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Regional Office at 324 South 417 East in Jerome. A public hearing will begin on July 15 at 7 p.m. MDT at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MDT on July 16 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

The Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on proposed rules for electronic tagging for certain game birds.

The Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on fiscal year 2028 budget.

The Commission is scheduled to set the 2026-2027 sage-grouse seasons.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).