F&G closes access to Boise River WMA due to Claremont Fire

Fish and Game’s Southwest Region has closed access to the Boise River WMA due to the Claremont Fire, in coordination with the Bureau of Land Management’s temporary closures of BLM-managed public lands and trails within the Boise Foothills. Fish and Game staff have closed all gated access points to the WMA.

The closures are necessary to ensure public safety and the safety of firefighters working to suppress the Claremont Fire. Boise River WMA will remain closed until the BLM’s closure is lifted.

For the most up-to-date information on the Claremont Fire, visit the USWFS Idaho - Great Basin Facebook page.