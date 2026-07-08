Veterinary Lab Automation Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Lab Automation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary lab automation sector has been expanding rapidly, driven by advances in technology and rising demand for quick and precise animal health diagnostics. This market is becoming increasingly important as veterinary services evolve to meet the needs of both companion animals and broader animal healthcare systems. Exploring the current market size, growth factors, key regions, and emerging trends reveals a promising future for this specialized industry.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Veterinary Lab Automation Market

The veterinary lab automation market has seen significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.26 billion in 2025 to $1.36 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This expansion during the past period is driven by a rising need for faster diagnostic results in veterinary settings, higher incidences of animal diseases requiring laboratory testing, the development of veterinary healthcare infrastructure, the growth of companion animal healthcare services, and the adoption of basic laboratory instruments in veterinary clinics.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $1.9 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 8.7%. Factors that will contribute to this growth include increasing demand for high-throughput diagnostic automation systems, greater incorporation of AI and data analytics in veterinary diagnostics, a stronger focus on precision veterinary medicine, expansion of centralized veterinary diagnostic laboratories, and growing investments in smart lab infrastructure and robotics. Key trends shaping the market involve wider adoption of robotic sample processing and automated diagnostic workflows, integration of AI-driven diagnostic interpretation for animal testing, deployment of fully automated hematology and chemistry analyzers, use of cloud-based laboratory information management systems, and high-throughput automated sample handling to enhance efficiency.

Understanding Veterinary Lab Automation and Its Advantages

Veterinary lab automation involves the use of cutting-edge instruments, robotic systems, and software to streamline and optimize laboratory processes within veterinary diagnostics. This technology enables faster, more accurate, and efficient testing of animal samples by minimizing manual steps and reducing human error. Automation not only boosts productivity but also ensures greater consistency and reliability in veterinary diagnostic outcomes.

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How Companion Animal Care Fuels Veterinary Lab Automation Market Growth

One of the major drivers behind the growth of the veterinary lab automation market is the rising adoption of companion animal care. This care encompasses medical, preventive, and wellness services provided to pets such as dogs and cats. A surge in pet ownership and an increasing focus on pet health are encouraging households to invest more in veterinary services. Veterinary lab automation supports companion animal care by enabling quicker and more precise diagnostic testing, which facilitates timely treatment and better health results for pets. For example, in April 2025, the American Animal Hospital Association reported that spending on veterinary care—including pharmaceuticals and related products dispensed via veterinary clinics in the U.S.—was expected to reach around $41.4 billion. This highlights how growing companion animal care is a significant factor propelling the veterinary lab automation market forward.

Rapid Growth Forecast for Asia-Pacific in Veterinary Lab Automation

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary lab automation market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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