Enlighten Clinical Solutions Selected to Showcase and Present at AAO 2026 Innovation Hub

Selected for the prestigious AAO 2026 Innovation Hub, Enlighten Clinical Solutions will showcase technology advancing clinical research.

We are helping sponsors, CROs, and sites manage complex workflows, collaborate more effectively, and execute studies with greater clarity and control.” — Jim Harris, CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enlighten Clinical Solutions , a clinical trial technology company focused on simplifying study execution for sponsors, CROs, and research sites, today announced that it has been selected to showcase and present at the Innovation Hub during the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2026 Annual Meeting in New Orleans.The AAO Innovation Hub highlights emerging ophthalmology companies and technologies, providing a forum for selected participants to showcase their products and services and present emerging ideas to attendees from across the ophthalmology community. As part of the program, Jim Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Enlighten Clinical Solutions, will present at the Innovation Hub Showcase Theater.“We are honored to be selected to showcase and present at the AAO 2026 Innovation Hub,” said Harris. “Ophthalmology continues to be one of the most innovative and operationally demanding areas of clinical research. As studies become more complex, sponsors, CROs, and research sites need technology that helps connect study workflows, improve visibility, and make trial execution more efficient.”Enlighten Clinical Solutions provides a connected clinical trial platform designed to support modern study operations across the clinical development lifecycle. The company’s platform brings together capabilities including electronic data capture, clinical trial management, electronic trial master file, interactive response technology, eConsent, ePRO, and trial supply management within a unified clinical operations environment.The company’s participation in the AAO Innovation Hub follows recent recognition at Eyecelerator@ARVO, where Enlighten Clinical Solutions received the People’s Choice Award.“Our focus is practical innovation,” Harris added. “We are building technology around the real-world needs of clinical trial teams. We are helping sponsors, CROs, and sites manage complex workflows, collaborate more effectively, and execute studies with greater clarity and control. We look forward to engaging with the ophthalmology community at AAO 2026.”The AAO Annual Meeting is one of the leading gatherings of ophthalmologists, researchers, innovators, and industry professionals. AAO 2026 will take place Oct. 9–12, 2026, in New Orleans.

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