Public information meeting scheduled for the Cook Street and French Moore Boulevard extension project in Abingdon

BRISTOL — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a public information meeting for a project to extend Cook Street and French Moore Boulevard in Abingdon.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 14 from 4 - 6 p.m. at EO Regional Workforce and Child Development Hub, located at 300 Towne Center Drive in Abingdon.

The information meeting is being held to engage the public on the design project to extend Cook Street and French Moore Boulevard, providing the opportunity to view current project alignment information.

The potential project alignments shown at the meeting will be further refined, and a preferred alignment will be brought back to the public at a location and design public meeting in 2028.

Comments regarding the project can be provided to VDOT by July 24, 2026, via the following methods:

Call the Project Manager, Mark Hill, P.E., at 276-669-6151.

Email vdotinfo@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “Cook Street and French Moore Boulevard Extension Washington County” in the subject line.

Comment sheets will be available at the in-person public meeting or can be mailed/emailed.

Traditional mail to Project Manager, Mark Hill, P.E., 2111 Bonham Road, Bristol, Virginia 24201.

If you need further special assistance, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623), or device for hearing impaired (TTY) at 711. (END)