eVero Corporation Named Official Sponsor of the 2026 U.S. Para Hockey World Cup Team

eVero & USA Field Hockey logos

Supporting inclusion, empowerment, and Team USA’s first‑ever Hockey ii World Cup appearance.

We're grateful for eVero’s commitment to our Hockey ii athletes and the broader I/DD community. Their support ensures that Team USA can compete at the highest level in the FIH Para Hockey World Cup.” — Simon Hoskins, CEO of USA Field Hockey.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Field Hockey is proud to announce that eVero Corporation (eVero), a leading software solutions provider for the Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) sector, has been named the Official Event Sponsor of the U.S. National Intellectual Impairment (Hockey ii) Team competing in the 2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands this August.eVero supports long-term services and supports (LTSS) organizations of all sizes with a fully integrated, secure, and compliant software platform that includes electronic health records, Self Direction program management, Medicaid billing, electronic medication administration, and more. Their technology empowers provider agencies, caregivers, and individuals with I/DD through a connected, person-centered ecosystem.The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has long championed diversity and inclusion across its programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities and has been an established discipline for more than 14 years. In February 2026, USA Field Hockey was invited by the FIH to field a team for the inaugural FIH Para Hockey World Cup, marking the first-ever international tournament appearance for the U.S. National Hockey ii Team. The event will take place August 21 to 25, 2026, with matches hosted at HC Myra in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and Louvain La Neuve HC in Belgium. The finals will be held in the same venues as the FIH Hockey World Cup, in Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium. Teams are co-ed and consist of ten adult athletes supported by a five-member coaching and management staff.“We are incredibly honored to support the U.S. National Hockey ii Team as they compete on the world stage for the very first time,” said Christos Morris, CEO of eVero Corporation. “Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do at eVero, and this partnership reflects our belief that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities deserve every opportunity to shine. We’re especially proud that one of our own team members, Scott Weisbrot, will be representing the United States in Belgium and the Netherlands. We’ll be cheering loudly for Scott and the entire roster as they make history this summer.”“We are deeply grateful for eVero’s commitment to our Hockey ii athletes and to the broader I/DD community,” said Simon Hoskins, CEO of USA Field Hockey. “Their support ensures that Team USA can compete at the highest level in the inaugural FIH Para Hockey World Cup, and it reflects a shared dedication to inclusion, empowerment, and expanding opportunities in our sport. We’re proud to welcome eVero as a partner in this historic moment for our athletes and our organization.”The eVero logo will proudly be displayed on the front of the U.S. National Hockey ii Team’s uniforms at the 2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup.About USA Field HockeyUSA Field Hockey is the national governing body for the sport of field hockey in the United States and is based out of Colorado Springs, Colo. USA Field Hockey is committed to providing opportunities for the 30,000 members to participate, develop, and excel as athletes, coaches, umpires, and administrators. The U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams strive for competitive excellence in the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, World Cup, and other international competitions. USA Field Hockey is a proud member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, International Hockey Federation, and Pan American Hockey Federation.About eVeroeVero has been empowering outcomes for both caregivers and individuals with I/DD for almost 25 years. With a proprietary, easy-to-use software platform that creates a connected ecosystem across the entire care continuum—from I/DD Provider Agencies, Fiscal Intermediaries, Support Brokers, and support staff to the families and individuals they serve—eVero optimizes workflows while increasing transparency and productivity. Offering comprehensive reporting, from individualized metrics to the big-picture analytics needed to provide optimal care, eVero also manages EHR, Self-Direction services, Electronic Visit Verification, eMAR, and Medicaid billing. Continually evolving its offerings to support better health outcomes, eVero is a place where innovative technology meets human care.

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