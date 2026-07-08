Milloret: European SEO Agency Providing SEO, AI Search Optimization and Digital Marketing Services

Proud to be part of the exclusive 3% Preferred Club on Freelancer platform.

Our aim is to build relationships based on transparency, trust, and integrity with our employees, customers, and partners.” — Dmitry Ledok, founder of Milloret

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 2009, Milloret has been providing digital marketing services to businesses across Europe for more than 15 years. Operating from its headquarters in Barcelona, Milloret offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital marketing services, including SEO, Google Ads, Meta Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and optimization for AI assistants and AI-powered discovery platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI, and Perplexity. The agency develops tailored strategies based on each client's business objectives, competitive landscape, and target market.As online search continues to evolve, businesses are increasingly seeking visibility not only in traditional search engines but also in AI-powered discovery platforms. Milloret's optimization services are designed to help organisations improve their presence across these new search environments while maintaining strong performance in conventional search results.The agency's SEO services focus on increasing organic visibility through customised optimization strategies intended to improve search rankings and attract qualified website traffic. In paid advertising, Milloret manages Google Ads, Meta Ads, and LinkedIn Ads campaigns using ongoing performance analysis and optimization to maximise return on advertising investment.Milloret is also recognised as a Certified Google Partner and has earned membership in the exclusive Preferred Club on the Freelancer platform, a distinction awarded to the top 3% of freelancers and agencies based on performance and client satisfaction.Since its founding in 2009, the company has worked with organisations across multiple industries throughout Europe, delivering measurable digital marketing campaigns supported by transparent monthly reporting.Client experiences and project outcomes are documented through published video case studies featuring DRL Clinics, Barullo Studio, and Big H Photography.Media ContactMilloretc/ Aribau, 168, 1.º 1.ª08036 Barcelona, SpainEmail: info@milloret.comWhatsApp: +34 694 27 16 06Client Video Case Studies:* DRL Clinics (video: https://milloret.com/case-studies/drl-clinics/ ): “Working with Milloret has been an excellent experience. From the very beginning, they showed great willingness and clear, effective communication, which gave us confidence in entrusting them with our Google Ads campaigns and the unification of our websites. Highly professional, proactive, and efficient, delivering every agreed detail. The result has been flawless, totally recommended!”* Barullo Studio: https://milloret.com/case-studies/barullo-studio/ * Big H Photography: https://milloret.com/case-studies/big-h-photography/

Client video review:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.