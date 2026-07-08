Milloret: European SEO Agency Providing SEO, AI Search Optimization and Digital Marketing Services
Proud to be part of the exclusive 3% Preferred Club on Freelancer platform.
As online search continues to evolve, businesses are increasingly seeking visibility not only in traditional search engines but also in AI-powered discovery platforms. Milloret's optimization services are designed to help organisations improve their presence across these new search environments while maintaining strong performance in conventional search results.
The agency's SEO services focus on increasing organic visibility through customised optimization strategies intended to improve search rankings and attract qualified website traffic. In paid advertising, Milloret manages Google Ads, Meta Ads, and LinkedIn Ads campaigns using ongoing performance analysis and optimization to maximise return on advertising investment.
Milloret is also recognised as a Certified Google Partner and has earned membership in the exclusive Preferred Club on the Freelancer platform, a distinction awarded to the top 3% of freelancers and agencies based on performance and client satisfaction.
Since its founding in 2009, the company has worked with organisations across multiple industries throughout Europe, delivering measurable digital marketing campaigns supported by transparent monthly reporting.
Client experiences and project outcomes are documented through published video case studies featuring DRL Clinics, Barullo Studio, and Big H Photography.
Media Contact
Milloret
c/ Aribau, 168, 1.º 1.ª
08036 Barcelona, Spain
Email: info@milloret.com
WhatsApp: +34 694 27 16 06
Client Video Case Studies:
* DRL Clinics (video: https://milloret.com/case-studies/drl-clinics/): “Working with Milloret has been an excellent experience. From the very beginning, they showed great willingness and clear, effective communication, which gave us confidence in entrusting them with our Google Ads campaigns and the unification of our websites. Highly professional, proactive, and efficient, delivering every agreed detail. The result has been flawless, totally recommended!”
* Barullo Studio: https://milloret.com/case-studies/barullo-studio/
* Big H Photography: https://milloret.com/case-studies/big-h-photography/
Milloret - SEO agency in Europe
Milloret
+34 694 27 16 06
info@milloret.com
Client video review:
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