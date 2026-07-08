Riah Greathouse Questions School Zone Safety Signs Amid SB 75 Debate

While emphasizing the importance of preventing collisions near schools, Atlanta, Georgia personal injury attorney Riah Greathouse questions the extent to which some school zone safety processes surrounding speed limits in these areas truly prevent pedestr

As Georgia Lawmakers Debate SB 75’s School Zone Camera Rules, Greathouse Trial Law Asks if the Current Signs Truly Protect Our Kids From Speeding Drivers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Georgia legislature continues its 2026 session, the debate surrounding Senate Bill (SB) 75 has brought a critical issue to the forefront of community safety: The effectiveness of school zone speed cameras and warning signs. Following the bill's recommitment in January 2026, Riah Greathouse, founder of Greathouse Trial Law, is raising vital questions about whether the state's current infrastructure does enough to proactively protect students from auto accidents.

SB 75 aims to amend Chapter 14 of Title 40 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, focusing heavily on the standards for signs warning of automated traffic enforcement safety devices. A central component of this legislation is the requirement for a sign or device that depicts an accurate representation of a vehicle's speed as it approaches these automated devices.

For concerned parents, school administrators, and everyday drivers, the proposed procedural changes are significant. Under the bill, law enforcement agencies utilizing automated traffic enforcement must erect specific warning signs in these areas. To provide maximum visibility and driver awareness, these signs are required to be at least 24 by 30 inches in area and must be plainly visible from every lane of traffic. The legislation explicitly defines a "school zone" as the area within 1,000 feet of a school's defined boundary.

Attorney Riah Greathouse, drawing upon his extensive background as a former Fulton County Assistant District Attorney and a dedicated community advocate, views this legislation through the lens of proactive victim prevention. He emphasizes that the goal of school zones should be community safety, rather than post-incident penalties.

“As a former prosecutor and an active community member, my primary concern is keeping our neighborhoods safe before a tragedy occurs,” said Greathouse. “While SB 75’s push for live speed feedback signs and larger warnings is a promising step in the right direction, we must critically evaluate if our current strategies actually prevent crashes or simply generate revenue after the fact. Families need the absolute assurance that the safety measures within these 1,000-foot zones are actively deterring dangerous driving and protecting our children.”

As this debate unfolds in the legislature, Greathouse Trial Law remains deeply committed to educating the public, protecting the rights of Georgia families, and advocating for meaningful, preventive safety reforms that put people first.

About Greathouse Trial Law, LLC

Riah Greathouse and Greathouse Trial Law care about their clients and go above and beyond to represent their interests, from negotiating with insurance companies to fighting for their clients in court, if necessary. The Atlanta-based personal injury law firm offers a skilled and experienced team in a broad range of practice areas, from auto accidents to slip and falls, with services throughout the state of Georgia. For a free consultation, contact Greathouse Trial Law at (678) 310-2827.

Read the original press release on Greathouse Trial Law’s website: https://www.atltriallaw.com/press-release/riah-greathouse-questions-school-zone-safety-signs-amid-sb-75-debate/

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