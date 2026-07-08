Veterinary Histopathology Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 9% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Histopathology Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary histopathology market is gaining significant traction as advancements in animal healthcare continue to evolve. This field, which plays a critical role in diagnosing diseases in animals, is witnessing solid growth driven by technological integration and rising demand for precise diagnostic methods. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Veterinary Histopathology Market Size and Projected Growth

The veterinary histopathology market has seen substantial expansion in recent years and is expected to continue on this upward trajectory. From a valuation of $0.98 billion in 2025, the market is anticipated to increase to $1.07 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising incidence of animal infectious diseases and cancers, growing demand for accurate tissue-based diagnostics in veterinary care, and the expansion of veterinary laboratory infrastructure, especially in urban areas. The market still largely relies on manual microscopic examination as the primary diagnostic technique, and the slow adoption of digital pathology tools in veterinary diagnostics also shapes its current landscape.

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Looking ahead, the veterinary histopathology market is forecasted to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, reflecting an accelerated CAGR of 9.0%. This momentum is expected to be driven by the increasing integration of AI-powered diagnostic pathology systems in veterinary laboratories and the rising use of digital histopathology and remote consultation services. Additional growth factors include greater demand for precision medicine in animal health, advancements in automated tissue processing and imaging technologies, and increased investment in cutting-edge veterinary diagnostic infrastructure. Key trends predicted to redefine the market comprise AI-assisted digital image analysis for early disease detection, cloud-based platforms for collaborative veterinary pathology, automated slide scanning, advanced biomarker staining techniques, and the implementation of integrated laboratory automation for high-throughput tissue processing.

Understanding Veterinary Histopathology and Its Role in Animal Health

Veterinary histopathology involves examining animal tissues microscopically to identify disease manifestations. This diagnostic approach helps veterinarians detect infections, cancers, and other pathological conditions by analyzing changes in tissue structure and cellular morphology. Such detailed examination provides invaluable insights into animal health and disease progression, guiding effective treatment and management strategies.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Veterinary Histopathology Market

One of the primary drivers pushing the veterinary histopathology market forward is the increasing prevalence of animal diseases. These diseases, which affect both domestic and wild animals, impact their wellbeing and productivity, and can sometimes pose health risks to humans. The rise in animal illnesses is closely linked to intensified livestock farming practices, where higher animal densities facilitate rapid disease transmission.

Veterinary histopathology plays a vital role in combating this challenge by enabling precise detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of diseases at the tissue and cellular levels. For example, in March 2026, data from the Swine Health Org, a US-based health information center, indicated significant viral activity in pig farms: IAV positivity reached 42.2% in wean-to-market pigs and 27.4% in adult/sow farms, while PEDV positivity rose to 12.6%, hitting 14.0% in adult/sow farms and 17.5% in wean-to-market pigs. These figures highlight the urgency of effective diagnostic tools, which in turn stimulates demand within the veterinary histopathology market.

Dominant Regions in the Veterinary Histopathology Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary histopathology market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and technology adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by expanding veterinary services and rising investments in diagnostic capabilities. The global market encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, each contributing uniquely to the overall market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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