Attorney General’s Office, DCI to Investigate Officer Involved Shooting in Sioux Falls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department, is investigating the officer involved shooting that occurred Tuesday, July 7, at about 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a call at a residence in the 3200 block of E. 20th Street. A person opened fire on the officers. One officer was injured and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as James R Meyer, 55, of Sioux Falls, died at the scene

At the completion of the investigation, DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General for a final determination on the officer’s actions. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.

This is the third Officer Involved Shooting in South Dakota this year.

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