Veterinary Gastrointestinal Diets Market Revenue To Cross $2.48 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Gastrointestinal Diets Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary gastrointestinal diets market is gaining significant traction as pet owners become more aware of their pets’ digestive health needs. With rising pet adoption and evolving nutritional preferences, this sector is set for substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors influencing expansion, major players, and regional dynamics shaping this important segment of the pet care industry.

Veterinary Gastrointestinal Diets Market Size and Projected Growth

The veterinary gastrointestinal diets market has experienced robust growth recently, reaching a market size of $1.73 billion in 2025. It is forecast to increase to $1.86 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Over the historic period, this expansion was driven by factors such as increasing rates of pet adoption worldwide, a rise in gastrointestinal disorders among pets, growing consumption of commercial pet foods, the development of veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and the widespread use of processed diets that influence gut microbiota.

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Future Outlook and Anticipated Market Developments in Veterinary Gastrointestinal Diets

Looking ahead, the veterinary gastrointestinal diets market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $2.49 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 7.6%. Key contributors to this forecasted growth include an aging population of companion animals, a trend toward premium pet nutrition products, stricter regulations governing veterinary diets, and a heightened focus on preventive healthcare in animals. Additional market trends include rising demand for clean-label and natural ingredient products, increased incidence of food sensitivities and digestive disorders in pets, growth in prescription-based digestive care nutrition, expansion of premium and humanized gut wellness diets, and greater emphasis on preventive gut health through specialized feeding programs.

Understanding Veterinary Gastrointestinal Diets and Their Purpose

Veterinary gastrointestinal diets consist of specially formulated pet foods designed to support digestive health in both dogs and cats. These diets help manage a range of gastrointestinal issues, such as diarrhea, constipation, and inflammatory bowel disease. They provide easily digestible nutrients, balanced fiber content, and controlled levels of protein and fat, all aimed at minimizing intestinal stress and enhancing nutrient absorption for better overall health.

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The Role of Increasing Pet Ownership in Driving Market Expansion

Rising pet ownership is a major catalyst behind the growth of the veterinary gastrointestinal diets market. As more people choose to keep pets for companionship and mental health benefits, awareness of pet wellness, including digestive health, has increased. Veterinary gastrointestinal diets ease pet care by addressing digestive issues and improving pets’ quality of life, which in turn supports responsible pet ownership. For example, in October 2025, the American Veterinary Medical Association reported that the percentage of US respondents owning cats rose to 47.6%, up from 43.5% in 2023. This growing pet population is a key factor propelling demand within this market.

Key Regions Leading the Veterinary Gastrointestinal Diets Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary gastrointestinal diets market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report offers insights on various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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