Understanding the school bond referendum and what your vote means

By Chris Coudriet, County Manager

Every community eventually faces decisions about replacing aging schools, accommodating school growth patterns, and investing in facilities that will serve students for decades. This November, New Hanover County voters will make one of those decisions when they consider a referendum on a $320 million general obligation school bond for New Hanover County Schools.

As county manager, my role is not to advocate for or against that decision. My role is to make sure voters understand what is being proposed, what it would fund, what it would cost, and how it could affect our community if approved.

Just as importantly, it helps to understand how these decisions are made. Under North Carolina law, the Board of Education identifies the school system's capital needs, while the Board of Commissioners is responsible for determining how those projects are financed. When a general obligation bond is proposed, the final decision rests with the voters.

School buildings are long-term community assets. Like roads, parks, libraries, and public safety facilities, they are typically financed over many years because they will serve residents for decades. A bond is simply the financing tool that allows a community to make that investment over time rather than paying the entire cost at once.

One unique aspect of this referendum is the role of The Endowment. Its commitment to provide up to $116 million over 10 years would significantly reduce the amount of property tax revenue needed to repay the bond. That is an important fact for voters to consider as they evaluate the proposal.

The projects included in the referendum were identified through New Hanover County Schools' long-range facilities planning process and are intended to address enrollment shifts, aging facilities, school safety, and classroom capacity across the district.

If approved, the bond would fund:

Phase I of the New Hanover High School master plan, including campus security improvements, new classrooms, a dining hall, a secure courtyard, and improved bus circulation.

A new 1,000-student middle school on the SEA-Tech campus to replace Trask Middle School, with the existing Trask facility becoming part of the Laney High School campus to increase high school capacity.

A new elementary school in the Riverlights area to replace Mary C. Williams Elementary School.

A new elementary school on the Pine Valley Elementary campus to replace the existing facility.

An eight-classroom addition at Porters Neck Elementary School.

Districtwide investments in building systems, safety improvements, and technology infrastructure.

While these are the largest individual projects, every public school in New Hanover County would benefit through facility improvements, safety enhancements, infrastructure investments, or technology upgrades.

The next question most people ask is pretty straightforward: What would it cost?

Because of The Endowment's grant, the estimated property tax increase needed to support the bond would be one-half cent for every $100 of assessed value. For context, the average home value in our county is $581,000, while the median price is $411,000. If a resident owns a home in New Hanover County at the average price, the additional cost would be just under $30 per year, while a home at the median price would see an additional increase of just more than $20.

Without The Endowment's participation, the estimated tax increase would have been approximately 1.75 cents per $100 of assessed value, or about $17.50 annually for every $100,000 of assessed value. The grant substantially reduces the tax impact while allowing voters to consider the same package of school improvements.

Another question voters may ask is what happens if the referendum is not approved.

If the bond is not approved, the facility needs identified by the Board of Education would not go away. The Board of Education and Board of Commissioners would continue planning for those needs, but the referendum asks voters whether these projects can move forward together near term through a voter-approved general obligation bond.

This is an important decision, and it deserves thoughtful consideration. Our responsibility as a county is to ensure voters have access to accurate, complete information – not to persuade them how to vote.

To support that effort, the county has created an informational website that explains the proposed projects, the financing plan, the disclosures required under North Carolina law, and the role of The Endowment's grant. I encourage every voter to review those materials, available here, before casting a ballot.

Good public decisions depend on informed voters. Whether you ultimately vote for or against the bond, I encourage you to understand what is being proposed, consider how it aligns with your priorities for our community, and participate in the election. Our responsibility is to provide the facts. The decision belongs to you, the voters.