Airlie Gardens to Host Annual Family Fun Night on July 18

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. – Families are invited to enjoy an evening of outdoor fun during Family Fun Night at Airlie Gardens on Saturday, July 18, from 5-8 p.m.

This annual after-hours event features live entertainment by Mr. Scooter, hands-on nature activities, educational exhibits, games, crafts, and an opportunity to meet Reilly, Airlie Gardens' beloved working goose dog. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and may pack a picnic to enjoy on the grounds.

Food and sweet treats will also be available for purchase from Tasty Tee's and Pop Nana's Ice Cream.

Admission is $15 per carload, which includes parking and entry for everyone in the vehicle, making it an affordable way for families to experience one of New Hanover County's most treasured public gardens.

"Family Fun Night is one of our favorite summer traditions because it brings families together to enjoy nature, play, and discover all that makes Airlie Gardens so special," said Jodi Rich, New Hanover County Parks & Gardens director. "We're excited to welcome the community for an evening of fun while supporting the care of one of Airlie's hardest-working team members."

Proceeds from Family Fun Night benefit the care of Reilly, the Border Collie who has served as Airlie Gardens' working goose dog since 2012. Adopted through Carolina Border Collie Rescue, Reilly humanely manages the Canada goose population, helping protect the gardens' lawns and pathways while reducing maintenance costs.

Tickets are available online or may be purchased in the Airlie Gardens Gift Shop. For more information about Family Fun Night and other upcoming events, can be found at AirlieGardens.org.