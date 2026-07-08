Cape Girardeau County Commission Meeting 07/09/2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026, 9:00 AM

1908 COURTHOUSE COMMISSION CHAMBERS

100 Court Street, 3rd Floor

JACKSON, MO 63755

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

OPEN SESSION

The County Commission may, as part of its regular/open meeting, conduct any such business that may come before the Commission.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Approval of Minutes from June 29 and July 2, 2026

COMMUNICATIONS/REPORTS – OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS/DEPARTMENT HEAD

**Updates on Remodeling of Sheriff’s Office **

PUBLIC COMMENTS – Items listed on the agenda

Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.

DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

Discussion with County Collector re: the purchase of a vehicle for her office Approve Employer Contributions for the Cape Girardeau County Retirement Center Discuss the Requisition Certificate for Delta Solar Project

APPOINTMENTS & POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items not listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.

ROUTINE BUSINESS

4. Commission Proclamation for Captain Clint Tracy and Captain David Cantrell

5. Revocation Notices

6. Remitted Funds from the Recorder of Deeds to County Treasurer

7. Letter to Commission re: County Jail Visitation

8. Purchase Orders-US Bank, Pleimann Construction, Rhodes 101, Cape County Transit Authority, Osborne Office Supply, Ellis, Ellis, Hammond & Johnson, Concord Publishing, Klingner & Associates

9. Payroll Change Forms