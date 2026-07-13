RevaTerra® to Attend 2026 Georgia Forestry Association (GFA) Annual Conference & Forestry Expo

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RevaTerra will attend the 2026 GFA Annual Conference & Forestry Expo to discuss high-performance biomass solutions and Georgia forestry partnerships.

Georgia has the forestry base, mills, and operating knowledge. Our technology can help producers create bioenergy products with broader use and stronger performance.” — Joe Napier

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevaTerra , an advanced materials company engineering natural materials into industrial-grade performance, today announced it will attend the 2026 Georgia Forestry Association (GFA) Annual Conference & Forestry Expo, taking place July 24-26, 2026 in Jekyll Island, Georgia.The GFA Annual Conference is one of the country’s leading gatherings for forest landowners, investors, industry professionals, and forest products manufacturers. RevaTerra’s attendance reflects the company’s presence in Georgia and its commitment to working closely with forestry leaders, feedstock partners, producers, and industrial customers to bring to market the next generation of renewable, high-performance biomass solutions.RevaTerra’s technology is designed to improve the performance, durability, and commercial utility of biomass solutions while supporting existing forestry supply chains and manufacturing infrastructure. By converting forestry and agricultural residuals into higher-value energy and industrial materials, RevaTerra is focused on creating scalable solutions for utilities, industrial heat, cement, steel, and other hard-to-abate sectors.“Georgia’s forestry industry is one of the most important and innovative forestry ecosystems in the country, and we’re excited to part of this year’s GFA Annual Conference,” said Joe Napier, CTO and co-founder of RevaTerra. “Our role is to bring technology that helps existing producers get more performance out of the infrastructure they already have in place. Georgia already has the forestry base, the mills, and the operating knowledge. We believe our technology can help that system produce a bioenergy product with broader use and stronger performance.”RevaTerra’s technical team will be available during the conference to discuss its platform, product development, feedstock strategy, and partnership opportunities. Please contact Grayson Parker at grayson@revaterra.co to schedule a meeting.About RevaTerraFounded in 2025, RevaTerra is an advanced materials company engineering natural materials into industrial-grade performance. The name RevaTerra means “Renew the Earth,” reflecting its mission to turn what’s abundant into what’s essential. By combining advanced biomass characterization and cutting-edge machine learning, RevaTerra develops intelligent energy technologies that transform forestry and agricultural residues into reliable, high-performance fuels. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing energy systems, RevaTerra’s solutions support both economic growth and the global transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at www.revaterra.co About Georgia Forestry AssociationSince 1907, the Georgia Forestry Association has served as the premiere advocate for working forests in Georgia, working to promote a healthy business and political climate for forest landowners, forest product manufacturers and forest-based businesses. To learn more, visit www.gfagrow.org

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