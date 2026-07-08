Synergy One, Newrez Announce Strategic Transition of Newrez Distributed Retail Business to Support Growth and Org Focus

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Synergy One will welcome Newrez ’s distributed retail operations, building on its existing relationship with Newrez and further strengthening its purpose-built retail platform.• Move enables Newrez to continue to focus and invest in core business areas where it sees the greatest long-term growth opportunities. Synergy One Lending , a division of American Pacific Mortgage and Newrez today announced an agreement to transition Newrez’s distributed retail business to Synergy One Lending, expanding the companies’ partnership and positioning each organization for long-term growth.The move further advances Synergy One’s purpose-built retail platform following its merger with American Pacific Mortgage last month, increasing its national retail footprint and enhancing its position as a scaled retail lender.For Newrez, the transition reflects a strategic decision to concentrate its capital and resources on a retail presence consisting of joint venture partnerships and development of its localized Newrez Direct strategy.“This transition is direct evidence of the momentum behind Synergy One right now,” said Aaron Nemec, Division President of Synergy One Lending. “We have worked hard to build a powerful platform for retail originators, and Newrez's decision to trust us with their people reflects the strength of what we have built. We are proud to welcome this team and energized about what we will build from here.”“This move reflects our confidence in Synergy One as a partner and a continued deliberate focus on the areas of our business where we see the strongest growth opportunity going forward,” said Newrez President Baron Silverstein.Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.About Synergy One LendingSynergy One Lending (S1L) is a nationally recognized mortgage lender known for its strong leadership, innovative approach to lending, and commitment to helping originators and clients succeed. Licensed in 49 states, S1L employs 540 people and operates 65 branches nationwide. Built on an entrepreneurial culture and high-performance mindset, Synergy One Lending has established itself as a respected force within the mortgage industry.Synergy One Lending joined forces with American Pacific Mortgage on June 5, 2026, combining to form one of the top 8 retail lenders in the nation.About American Pacific MortgageAmerican Pacific Mortgage (APM) was founded in 1996 and is a national, independently owned and operated retail mortgage lender known for Creating Experiences That Matter™ for its people and its customers. Based in Roseville, California, APM is a top-ranked mortgage lender in the U.S. and a recipient of multiple industry awards, including Top Mortgage Lender, Most Loved Employer, Top Place to Work, America’s Best Midsize Employers, Best Employers for Company Culture, and Best Employers for Women.Licensed in 49 states, APM employs more than 2,900 people and operates nearly 300 branches nationwide, many of which operate under DBA structures. APM is 49% employee-owned through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), a differentiator that creates long-term financial security for employees and fosters a culture of accountability, collaboration, and shared success.About NewrezNewrez LLC (“Newrez”), a Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) company, is a top five mortgage lender and servicer, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, dedicated to providing a customer-first experience throughout the homeownership journey. Newrez offers industry-leading servicing capabilities, delivering for homeowner customers from the Newrez portfolio and those of its third-party customers, as well as a robust origination model with presence in the wholesale, correspondent, consumer direct, and joint venture verticals. Newrez's mission is “to do everything possible to make home happen” through a wide array of products and services. Newrez was established in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.Media ContactsSynergy One LendingSVP, MarketingLindsey Ricciardellilricciardelli@s1l.comNewrezRyan FeldmanDirector, Public RelationsRyan.Feldman@Newrez.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.