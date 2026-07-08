Midwest Marble & Granite Expands Kansas City Reach Through Partnership with Dana & Parks Podcast

OLATHE, KS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OLATHE, Kan. — Midwest Marble & Granite, a Kansas City–area company specializing in custom stone countertops, has partnered with The Dana & Parks Podcast on 98.1 KMBZ as part of an effort to stay connected with local homeowners and support community-focused media.

Founded in 2006, Midwest Marble & Granite has built its reputation on quality work and straightforward service, providing fabrication, installation, and repair of granite, quartz, quartzite, marble, and other stone surfaces across the Kansas City metro.

The partnership with Dana & Parks gives the company a way to reach more local residents through a platform that already has a strong following in the community. Rather than traditional advertising, the focus is on aligning with a trusted local voice and staying visible to homeowners who value working with established, local businesses.

“At Midwest Marble & Granite, we’ve always believed relationships matter,” said owner Nick Stambaugh. “Whether we’re helping someone update their kitchen or partnering with a local show people already trust, the goal is the same—do good work and take care of people.”

The Dana & Parks Podcast covers local news, current events, and everyday topics relevant to Kansas City listeners, making it a natural fit for a company that works directly with homeowners throughout the area.

Over the years, Midwest Marble & Granite has completed projects across Olathe, Overland Park, Lenexa, Shawnee, Leawood, and surrounding communities. In addition to new installations, the company is also known for repairing and restoring existing countertops, helping homeowners extend the life of their investment.

This partnership continues the company’s long-standing focus on staying involved locally. Stambaugh has previously appeared in local media to share insights on countertop care, design trends, and remodeling decisions.

As the partnership develops, listeners will hear more about the company’s work and approach, along with practical insights for homeowners considering new countertops or repairs.

Homeowners interested in learning more or requesting a consultation can visit Midwest Marble & Granite’s website.

About Midwest Marble & Granite

Midwest Marble & Granite is a countertop fabrication and installation company based in Olathe, Kansas. Founded in 2006, the company works on both residential and commercial projects and specializes in granite, quartz, quartzite, marble, and other natural stone surfaces. It also provides countertop repair and restoration services throughout the Kansas City area.



Nick Stambaugh

Midwest Marble & Granite LLC

1819 E Spruce St Olathe Ks 66062

Office 913-486-2247

Direct 913-538-5564

www.midwestmarbleandgranite.com

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