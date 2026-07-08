Gritty New Crime Thriller 'Tina' Explores Humanity in Society’s Shadows

A Raw, Emotionally Charged Novel That Shines a Light on Love, Survival, and Perseverance in Dark Corners

NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greg Miller’s latest release, “Tina,” is a searing crime thriller that dives headfirst into the raw realities of addiction, survival, and the lives of those often unseen. This powerful novel, which has achieved Amazon Bestseller status as #28 in the “Psychological Literary Fiction” category, offers an unflinching exploration of the marginalized and their fight for dignity amid life’s harshest circumstances.At 401 pages, “Tina” weaves a tight, compelling narrative through the struggles of LGBTQ individuals grappling with meth addiction, systemic neglect, and the brutal crimes they’re driven to out of desperation. However, this gripping novel does not stop at its fast-paced, suspenseful surface - its true power lies in revealing the humanity, love, and resilience that thrive even in society’s darkest corners.“People often ask me about the message behind ‘Tina,’” Miller remarks. “It’s about people the world has already decided not to see - and what it costs them to survive anyway. Beneath the crime and tension, there’s an undeniable heartbeat of connection, love, and the dignity in refusing to vanish.”Miller’s background in addiction counseling, as well as his personal experience with recovery, brings palpable authenticity and empathy to the novel. Through its vivid storytelling, “Tina” challenges readers to confront their own assumptions about identity, addiction, and worth, all while delivering the edge-of-your-seat energy crime fiction fans crave.The book also shines as a cultural commentary, spotlighting crime not merely as thrilling action but as a result of neglect, systemic failure, and invisibility. Readers will follow layered, complex characters who redefine what it means to be a hero – or a villain.“Tina” promises to stir conversations and turn literary expectations on their heads, blending gritty realism with raw emotional depth. Whether you're intrigued by gritty urban crime fiction, stories about addiction, or LGBTQ themes, this novel is sure to capture your attention and leave an unforgettable impression.“Tina” (ISBN: 9781968485801) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:In a city where shadows outlast the sunlight, Tina unveils a harrowing underworld of addiction, deception, and survival. Crystal meth is not just a drug here-it's a predator, silently consuming lives, especially among the gay community. Three lives, three battles, one devastating collision.Ryan and Amos, bound by love but fractured by addiction, claw through the streets in search of their next fix, unaware they're being stalked by something far darker than withdrawal. Jay Stanton, the golden boy with a spotless image, harbors a secret so corrosive it could shatter the fragile façade of his charmed life. Meanwhile, Agent Tom Foley, a seasoned investigator, finds himself chasing a ghost as a killer leaves no trace but blood and anguish in the growing void.As their stories interweave, Tina delivers a brutal, unsparing look at a crisis rarely spoken of and a mystery that will haunt your thoughts long after the final page. Caught between the glitter and the grime, each character is pulled deeper into a vortex of desire, betrayal, and violence. Can they escape the darkness before it consumes them whole?Gritty, visceral, and utterly unflinching, Tina is a crime thriller with a soul-a piercing exploration of love, loss, and the fragile hope that remains in a world ravaged by addiction.About the Author:Greg Miller was forged in the gray winters and stubborn grit of New York’s Capital Region, a graduate of SUNY Oneonta with ink-stained hands and a sharper eye honed by studies in addiction counseling at UMass Boston. He writes for the voices that slip through cracks—ragged, resilient, and real—blending genres the way life blurs its own edges. When he’s not chasing stories, he’s chasing fairways, or shouting himself hoarse for the Knicks, Giants, and Yankees, usually in that order, always with family close at hand.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.