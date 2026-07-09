Hot Shot’s Secret™ Announces the Launch of the Pure Diamond™ Bypass Filtration System

Blue Diamond PAO-based engine oil

Pure Diamond represents the evolution of a time‑tested filtration concept” — Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager Josh Steinmetz

MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secret™, a leader in high‑performance lubricants and additives, officially announces the launch of the Pure Diamond™ Bypass Filtration System, a bypass oil filtration solution engineered to deliver cleaner oil and extended engine life across a wide range of applications.The Pure Diamond Bypass Filtration System is a supplemental oil filtration system engineered to continuously remove solid contaminants such as wear metals, carbon (soot), and dirt from engine oil at a controlled rate. By filtering a portion of oil at a time through densely packed depth‑media filtration, the system captures particles down to 2 microns and removes up to 96% of wear‑causing particles in the critical 2-to-5-micron range, sizes that commonly pass through standard full‑flow OEM oil filters.Built for enthusiasts who take a proactive approach to engine care, the Pure Diamond Bypass Filtration System is designed to work alongside Hot Shot’s Secret’s premium maintenance products. When paired with routine oil analysis, TBN Booster , and Blue Diamond PAO‑based engine oils , Pure Diamond becomes part of a complete strategy to help maintain cleaner oil, support consistent lubricant performance, and extend service intervals, saving time, money, and repairs. It’s an ideal solution for owners who don’t just change oil but actively manage it.“Pure Diamond represents the evolution of a time‑tested filtration concept,” says HotShot’s Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz. “We’ve taken a proven Frantz Filter bypass design and updated it with modern stainless steel braided hoses, optional sampling valve, and application-specific kits, giving customers a practical way to keep oil cleaner and help support long‑term engine durability.”Unlike conventional oil filters that must balance filtration efficiency with flow rate, bypass systems operate independently of the engine’s primary oil filter. Oil flows through the Pure Diamond system at a carefully controlled rate, allowing for deeper filtration while maintaining normal oil pressure and flow through the engine.Pure Diamond kits are available for multiple engine platforms, including popular diesel pickup models, with universal mounting options that allow for flexible installation. Replacement filter elements are designed to be affordable and easy to service, supporting long‑term ownership.The Pure Diamond Bypass Filtration System is now available through Hot Shot’s Secret authorized dealers and online at HotShotSecret.com . Installation videos, technical resources, and product details are available to support both DIY consumers and professional installers.For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s full line of high-performance diesel products, visit HotShotSecret.com or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

Hot Shot's Secret Pure Diamond Oil Bypass Filtration System: Explained

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