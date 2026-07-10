St. Louis Criminal Defense Firm Helps Avoid Felony Conviction, Prison Time, and Immigration Consequences in Assault Case

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St. Louis Criminal Defense Law Firm represented a client charged with Assault, avoiding prison time, a felony conviction, and the impact on immigration status.

The evidence in this case did not support a serious felony conviction” — Christopher Combs

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Case Number: 2522-CR02034-01

St. Louis Criminal Defense Law Firm Combs Waterkotte recently represented a client charged with Assault in the First Degree and Tampering with a Witness, helping her avoid prison time, a felony conviction, and any negative impact on her immigration status.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which the client was accused of assaulting her husband’s paramour in an attempt to cause serious physical injury. She was also accused of threatening the alleged victim and her family if the alleged victim went to the police.

Assault in the First Degree is a class B felony and one of the most serious assault charges under Missouri law, carrying the possibility of years in prison if convicted. The additional allegation of witness tampering further raised the stakes in the case.

Combs Waterkotte’s investigation, however, revealed that the incident was initially one of self-defense. As the trial approached, the defense continued preparing to challenge the State’s version of events and the seriousness of the felony allegations.

Five days before trial, the State offered bench probation on a misdemeanor that would not result in a conviction.

That outcome was especially important given the client’s immigration status. A felony conviction, or even certain misdemeanor convictions, can create devastating consequences for non-citizens, including possible effects on their ability to remain in the country.

With Combs Waterkotte’s representation, the client avoided time in prison, a felony conviction, a criminal conviction, and any negative impact on her presence in the United States.

“The evidence in this case did not support a serious felony conviction,” said Chris Combs, Managing Partner at Combs Waterkotte. “After investigating the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the incident, we were able to reach a resolution that protected our client from prison time, a felony conviction, and serious immigration consequences.”

Combs Waterkotte's St. Louis criminal defense attorneys represent clients throughout Missouri and Illinois in serious criminal defense matters, including assault, domestic violence, weapons offenses, sex crimes, drug charges, federal criminal cases, and other high-stakes felony allegations.

Leading Criminal Defense Lawyers in Missouri & Illinois

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