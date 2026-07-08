Pennsylvania Successfully Hosted Six World Cup Matches, Welcomed Half a Million People to Philadelphia and Boosted the Commonwealth’s Economy

More than half a million visitors are projected to have traveled to Philadelphia for the six matches, boosting local businesses, the hospitality industry, and injecting an estimated $770 million into the Commonwealth’s economy.

Held in the birthplace of American democracy, the World Cup matches were part of many global events happening across Pennsylvania — the center of the biggest sports and cultural moments in 2026.

Pennsylvania also welcomed business and government leaders from over 25 countries, who got to see everything the Commonwealth has to offer.

Philadelphia, PA – More than 500,000 people are estimated to have visited Pennsylvania for the FIFA World Cup 26™ matches held in Philadelphia — including business and government leaders from over 25 countries. This year’s World Cup competition is the largest ever, with 48 teams playing in 16 stadiums across three countries.

From the NFL Draft to the FIFA World Cup to the MLB All-Star Game — the Shapiro Administration is using these moments to bring more economic opportunity here to the Commonwealth and make sure the whole world knows: Pennsylvania is open for business.

Beginning June 14 and ending July 4, Philadelphia hosted six matches: Côte d’Ivoire vs Ecuador; Brazil vs Haiti; France vs Iraq; Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire; Croatia vs Ghana; and France vs Paraguay, with the final match held exactly 250 years since the United States’ Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia. Governor Shapiro and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 distributed free FIFA World Cup tickets to 19 community and nonprofit organizations all across Pennsylvania, ensuring the matches were free and accessible to as many Pennsylvanians as possible.

While the total number of visitors and economic impact are still being calculated, previous estimates by Philadelphia Soccer 2026 ― the nonprofit organizing committee that planned and executed the Commonwealth’s World Cup events in Philadelphia — projected the matches would inject over $770 million into Pennsylvania’s economy, create 6,615 jobs, and generate $51 million in tax revenue.

“As the epicenter of this year’s biggest sports and cultural moments, Pennsylvania is proud to have hosted six FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia,” said Anne Ryan, Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary of Tourism. “All eyes continue to be on our Commonwealth during this once-in-a-generation year. The fans who visited for these historic World Cup matches were able to experience our culture, creativity, and community, and I’m sure they’ll come back for future trips to see even more of what Pennsylvania has to offer.”

Although the FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia are over, fans can continue to cheer on their favorite teams. Philadelphia’s FIFA Fan Festival™ is free and open to the public for all 39 days of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, running through July 19 at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park. Entry is being managed through an online registration platform to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests.

Three Commonwealth FIFA Fan Zones, announced by Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Soccer, are being held in Reading and Scranton on July 18 and 19 and in Pittsburgh on July 19. Pennsylvania’s free fan zones are continuing to offer large-screen broadcasts of matches, live entertainment, interactive soccer fan experiences, and food and beverages during the previously referenced dates.

“Philadelphia showed the world what a World Cup Host City looks like. Six matches, hundreds of thousands of visitors, and a level of energy in our streets that no one will soon forget. This is exactly what we set out to deliver when we started this journey years ago,” said Meg Kane, Host City Executive/CEO, Philadelphia Soccer 2026. “But we’re not done yet! Through July 19, our FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill remains open and free to everyone, and we want fans from every corner of the globe – and the Commonwealth – to keep coming out, keep celebrating, and keep making Philadelphia part of their World Cup story.”

Pennsylvania Tourism Is Growing

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — and new data shows the industry is surging. In 2024, Pennsylvania welcomed over 201 million visitors, generating a record-breaking $83.9 billion in total economic impact. Visitor spending reached $49.9 billion and the industry supported more than 514,000 jobs.

Celebrating America’s 250th in 2026

As the birthplace of American democracy, Pennsylvania has been in the spotlight in 2026 with important events throughout the Commonwealth. From the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia to major sporting events like the FIFA World Cup™, NFL Draft, upcoming MLB All-Star Game, and more, these experiences are huge tourism and economic development opportunities for the Commonwealth as millions of people visit Pennsylvania. Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has rebranded Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” and increased funding for tourism and 2026 marquis event support.

About Visit PA

Visit PA, the official tourism office of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and part of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, promotes travel to Pennsylvania’s 67 counties and showcases the experiences that make the Commonwealth The Great American Getaway. From vibrant cities and historic landmarks to outdoor adventure, arts and culture, culinary experiences and small-town charm, Pennsylvania offers authentic experiences for every traveler. Learn more at visitpa.com.

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