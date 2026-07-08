Mayfield Hotels Reports 18.4% Revenue Increase 2026 YTD

Mayfield Hotels grew revenue 18.4% YTD 2026 via AI pricing and labor automation, outperforming a stressed midscale segment across US/UK markets.

The industry data is clear, said Melissa Magnuson, Chairman of Mayfield Hotels. With inflation at 4.2%, 70% of U.S. hotels are facing margins that are tighter than ever and in many cases, negative.” — Melissa Magnuson

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayfield Hotels, an independent hotel platform operating across the North America, the United Kingdom and EU, today reported an 18.4% increase in revenue for 2026 YTD (Q1–Q2) compared to the same period in 2025.The company attributed the increase primarily to its accelerated deployment of AI-driven room pricing and labor-saving automations designed specifically for independent hotel owners. Mayfield also cited growth from its expansion into U.S. workforce lodging; construction, infrastructure, technology, energy, medical, and education sectors.Mayfield Hotels' Top-Performing Markets, 2026 YTD:• Texas +64%• Indiana +49%• Michigan +47%• Oklahoma +35%• Arkansas +32%Mayfield's first-half 2026 results underscore the strength of its strategy for independent hotels at a moment of real stress across the midscale hotel segment. With industry expenses running 5–10% ahead of revenue growth, 70% of U.S. hotels are losing ground. For the remainder of 2026, midscale and economy hotels are forecasted to post occupancy growth of 0.5%, with average rate gains of only 2%."The industry data is clear," said Melissa Magnuson, Chairman of Mayfield Hotels. "With inflation at 4.2% , 70% of U.S. hotels are facing margins that are tighter than ever and in many cases, negative. Mayfield's mission is to deliver a way forward for independent hotel operators."About Mayfield HotelsMayfield Hotels is an independent hotel platform operating across North America, the United Kingdom and EU. Launched in September 2025 with 100 hotels, the company has since added 34 new properties and expects continued expansion across both markets. Mayfield offers an alternative to the traditional franchise model through a technology-led operating system built for independent hotel owners.Media Contact:info@mayfieldhotels.com

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