EKKL Entertainment Launches: First-of-Its-Kind Home for Faith & Family Streaming, Quality Stories, & Authentic Voices

Michael Scott and Willie & Korie Robertson introduce a premium destination bringing together films, series, podcasts, devotionals, community, commerce & travel.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainment pioneer Michael Scott, alongside Willie and Korie Robertson, today announced the launch of EKKL Entertainment, a premium faith-and-family entertainment platform that brings together trusted stories, voices, and experiences in one destination.EKKL, pronounced EK-UHL, is named for the Greek word ekklesia, meaning a gathering of people brought together around what matters most. At its heart, EKKL is a trusted home for entertainment, inspiration, and connection — bringing together film, series, podcasts, daily devotionals, community, commerce, and travel in one connected destination.Through quality stories and authentic voices, EKKL creates a place where families can discover entertainment with heart, humor, hope, and meaning. EKKL is designed to meet people in the everyday rhythms of life with content they can feel good about welcoming into their homes. The platform's offerings include curated movies and series from trusted storytellers, podcasts led by familiar and authentic voices, daily devotionals featuring Scripture, prayer, worship, and encouragement, and a growing ecosystem of community, commerce, travel benefits, and live experiences that extend the EKKL experience beyond the screen.Founded by Michael Scott, co-founder and former CEO of Pure Flix and a film distributor and pioneer in faith-and-family streaming whose work has generated more than $200 million at the global box office, EKKL was created in partnership with Willie and Korie Robertson of Duck Dynasty, the producers of The Blind, and Zach Dasher, a leader in podcasting, technology, and digital media platforms.“After years of seeing the power of faith-and-family storytelling firsthand, I believe the opportunity now is not simply to launch another platform, but to create a trusted home where entertainment, inspiration, and community can live together,” said co-founder Michael Scott. “EKKL is built for families who want great stories, authentic voices, and experiences that add meaning to their lives. With Willie, Korie, Zach, and this incredible group of creators, we are building something designed to meet audiences where they are — in theaters, at home, in their daily life, and in the moments that bring people together.”"Through our own television shows, films and podcasts, our family has seen first-hand the power of entertainment to shape culture and truly change lives. We know how important a trusted home for entertainment is for families these days and are thrilled to be a part of offering that to the world through EKKL,” said Willie and Korie Robertson.THEATRICALEKKL’s inaugural theatrical slate underscores that commitment to premium storytelling while establishing a long-term theatrical distribution strategy. Launching with three major theatrical releases in 2026 and plans to distribute 7 to 10 films annually, EKKL is focused on bringing meaningful, audience-driven stories to theaters nationwide.EKKL’s theatrical lineup includes Elijah Peel, a powerful drama about redemption and second chances, inspired by a true story directed by Kevin D. Sepe and executive produced by Willie and Korie Robertson along with Terry Lee Harris, which will open exclusively in theaters on August 14, 2026; Daniel and The Fiery Furnace, an epic live-action biblical drama starring Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Elijah Alexander (The Chosen), which will open exclusively in theaters September 18, 2026; and She Dances, a father-daughter drama starring Steve Zahn, his daughter Audrey Zahn, Ethan Hawke, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Mackenzie Ziegler, which premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Festival and was released in theaters in March 2026 by EKKL.Additional theatrical titles will be announced in the coming months as EKKL expands its distribution footprint.EKKL STREAMINGBeyond theatrical distribution, EKKL’s streaming ecosystem launches with a curated library of 350 films and series that have already proven audience demand at the box office and across digital platforms.The streaming platform will continue expanding through strategic acquisitions, premium storytelling, and curated entertainment designed to resonate across generations and demographics.Early flagship titles available to stream include the box-office successes Light of the World, a faith-based animated feature that brings the story of Jesus to life for families and younger audiences; The Last Supper, a biblical drama centered on the final days leading up to one of history’s most defining moments; and the cultural phenomenon God’s Not Dead.EKKL PODCASTINGBuilding on the trust and influence established by Tread Lively Entertainment, EKKL brings together some of the most respected voices in faith- and family-friendly podcasting on a single platform.The lineup features podcasters who generate more than 125 million annual downloads and connect with over 30 million followers on social media. EKKL members will enjoy early access to episodes, exclusive programming, and a growing library of thousands of conversations about faith, family, culture, entertainment, and everyday life.Podcasts include three-time K-LOVE Award winner WHOA That's Good Podcast, hosted by Sadie Robertson Huff; Full Fledged with Priscilla Shirer and Jerry "JC" Shirer Jr, a mother-son podcast with over 5 million downloads in less than a year; and Blurry Creatures, the breakout podcast with 14 million annual downloads exploring the mysterious, the weird, and the supernatural through a biblical lens.EKKL DAILY DEVOTIONALS, COMMUNITY, AND MEMBER BENEFITSBeyond streaming, EKKL will offer daily devotionals, community features, travel perks, and member benefits designed to extend the platform into the everyday rhythms of life.Daily Devotionals will provide members with a short guided faith experience built around stillness, Scripture, prayer, declaration, and worship. Members can choose the theme they need most that day, including Peace, Hope, Love, Joy, or Inspiration, helping personalize their experience across the platform.Through EKKL Connect, members will have access to original articles, behind-the-scenes features, filmmaker conversations, talent interviews, community moments, and deeper engagement around EKKL films, series, podcasts, and live experiences.EKKL will also include travel perks and member savings designed to help families create meaningful experiences beyond the screen, from weekend getaways to family vacations and future destination-based offerings.Together, these offerings reflect EKKL’s broader mission to become one trusted home for quality stories, authentic voices, and experiences that bring people together.EKKL officially launches today, July 8, 2026, with ongoing programming announcements, creator partnerships, theatrical releases, community features, and additional member benefits to follow.For more information, please visit EKKL.com

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