Global Veterinary Endoscopy System Market Size Forecast To Cross $0.91 Billion By 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Endoscopy System Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary endoscopy system market is experiencing notable momentum, driven by advancements in technology and increasing awareness of animal healthcare. This sector is gradually evolving as veterinarians adopt minimally invasive techniques to improve diagnostics and treatment outcomes for pets and animals alike. Below is a detailed overview of the current market size, growth drivers, emerging trends, and regional insights shaping this industry.

Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory of the Veterinary Endoscopy System Market

In recent years, the veterinary endoscopy system market has seen significant growth, reaching a size of $0.6 billion in 2025. It is forecasted to increase to $0.65 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Historical growth constraints include limited access to advanced imaging tools, high costs of endoscopic equipment, scarcity of skilled veterinary endoscopy specialists, minimal use of digital imaging in clinics, and a continued preference for traditional surgical diagnostic approaches.

Download a free sample of the veterinary endoscopy system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=68886985&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand further, reaching $0.91 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 8.7%. This anticipated surge is fueled by growing demand for minimally invasive veterinary procedures, rising global pet healthcare spending, innovations in high-definition imaging technology, increasing use of portable diagnostic devices, and the growth of veterinary specialty hospitals and clinics. Key trends to watch include the adoption of portable endoscopy systems, integration of high-definition imaging, miniaturization of devices for smaller animals, AI-supported lesion detection during procedures, and the use of single-use endoscopic accessories aimed at infection control.

Understanding What Veterinary Endoscopy Systems Are

Veterinary endoscopy systems are specialized medical imaging tools used by veterinarians to inspect internal organs of animals with minimal invasiveness. The system typically consists of an endoscope—a slender, flexible or rigid tube equipped with a camera and light source—connected to a monitor and control unit that displays real-time images. This setup allows vets to examine and sometimes treat conditions affecting organs such as the gastrointestinal, respiratory, and urinary systems without the need for major surgery, which reduces pain, recovery time, and risk for the animal.

View the full veterinary endoscopy system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-endoscopy-system-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

How Rising Pet Ownership and Pet Humanization Are Shaping the Veterinary Endoscopy System Market

One of the main factors propelling the veterinary endoscopy system market is the increasing trend of pet ownership coupled with the humanization of pets. Treating pets as family members has led to higher adoption rates and more spending on their health and well-being. This emotional bond encourages owners to seek advanced, minimally invasive diagnostics and treatments that improve animal comfort and reduce recovery periods. For example, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association noted a rebound in U.S. pet ownership, with 94 million households owning at least one pet compared to 82 million in 2023. Among those, 51% (68 million) had dogs, and 37% (49 million) owned cats. This surge in pet ownership is directly boosting the demand for veterinary endoscopy systems.

Expansion of Veterinary Healthcare Infrastructure as a Growth Catalyst

Another significant contributor to market growth is the ongoing expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure. This encompasses the facilities, equipment, and resources that enable comprehensive animal health services. Increasing demand for specialized and advanced care is encouraging investments in clinics and hospitals, especially in both rural and urban regions. Veterinary endoscopy systems enhance these facilities by offering minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities, thereby improving treatment efficiency and broadening the scope of available specialized services. For instance, in September 2025, the American Veterinary Medical Association reported that veterinarians worked across various practice areas, including 5.9% in equine and 9.6% in mixed animal practices, supported by grants totaling $3.8 million distributed through 25 programs. Such infrastructure developments are instrumental in driving the veterinary endoscopy market forward.

Regional Overview of the Global Veterinary Endoscopy System Market

In 2025, North America dominated the veterinary endoscopy system market as the largest regional segment. However, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to register the fastest growth during the coming years. The market report covers key geographic markets including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a broad perspective on regional market dynamics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.