Cohen Cleary Welcomes Two New Associates to Its Growing Legal Team

Erynn Hamel Esteban Rojas

Erynn and Esteban are exactly the kind of attorneys we look for at Cohen Cleary. They are smart, hardworking, and genuinely invested in their clients.” — Amber Cohen, Partner at Cohen Cleary P.C.

TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cohen Cleary P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of two new Associate Attorneys, Erynn A. Hamel and Esteban Rojas , to its growing team of legal professionals.Erynn A. Hamel joins Cohen Cleary with a practice focused on family law, probate, civil litigation, and criminal defense. She brings a well-rounded background representing individuals and families across a broad range of emotionally sensitive and complex legal matters.Before becoming an attorney, Hamel spent years working as a paralegal and in legal support roles, giving her a ground-up command of case management and litigation. She previously practiced at a general practice firm handling everything from estate planning to landlord-tenant disputes to Chapter 93A consumer protection claims.Hamel earned her Juris Doctor magna cum laude from the University of Massachusetts School of Law, completing the evening program while managing full-time professional responsibilities. During law school, she served as President of Parents Attending Law School, advocating for non-traditional students balancing academic and family demands. A Freetown native, she remains actively involved in her local community.Esteban Rojas joined Cohen Cleary in May 2026, focusing his practice on estate planning, probate and estate administration, and real estate law. He brings prior experience as a real estate paralegal, along with a strong academic record from Roger Williams University School of Law and Providence College.During law school, Rojas earned the CALI Excellence for the Future Award for his work in the Business Start-Up Clinic, where he researched and analyzed trademark matters. He also served as a teaching assistant and as President of the Latino Law Student Association.As a proud Latino and fluent Spanish speaker, Rojas is deeply committed to expanding access to quality legal services for underserved communities, a mission that aligns closely with Cohen Cleary's multilingual practice."Erynn and Esteban are exactly the kind of attorneys we look for at Cohen Cleary. They are smart, hardworking, and genuinely invested in their clients," said Amber Cohen, Partner at Cohen Cleary P.C. "They both bring a combination of real-world experience and academic excellence that will make an immediate, tangible impact for the people we serve."About Cohen ClearyCohen Cleary is a Massachusetts law firm headquartered in Taunton. The firm represents individuals and businesses in healthcare, family and employment law, litigation, criminal defense and other related matters.

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