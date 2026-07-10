2026 Automotive Industry Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Automotive Industry Awards , recognising businesses and individuals delivering strong standards across vehicle sales, repair, servicing, detailing, parts supply and specialist automotive enhancement.The 2026 Automotive Industry Awards highlight businesses building reputations through technical skill, reliable service, clear communication and customer care across the UK motor industry.Business Awards UK 2026 Automotive Industry Awards Winners• S&J Autos Limited – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction• Bespoke Custom Calipers Ltd – Best Paint and Spraying Service• West Coast Motors Ltd – Rising Star Award• DVRX Detailing – Best Mobile Valeting Service• Tranzparts Group Limited – Best Auto Parts Supplier• Flatout Moto & Cycle Worx – Best Automotive Repair Shop• MJS Auto & Moto Care – Leading Independent Mechanic• Proflex Detailing – Best Car Detailing ServiceBusiness Awards UK 2026 Automotive Industry Awards Finalists• Nuaxle Ltd – Best Auto Parts Supplier• North East Auto Detailing – Best Car Detailing Service• West Coast Motors Ltd – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction• Flatout Moto & Cycle Worx – Rising Star Award• Liverpool Mercedes Anfield – Leading Independent Mechanic• MJS Auto & Moto Care – Best Automotive Repair Shop• Proflex Detailing – Best Mobile Valeting ServiceRecognising Achievement Across the UK Automotive IndustryThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Automotive Industry Awards reflect the practical strength and variety of the UK automotive sector. This year’s entrants include independent garages, mobile service providers, specialist detailing businesses, parts suppliers and growing dealerships, each contributing to a sector where trust, accuracy and reliability are central to customer confidence.Across the awards, recognised businesses have shown the value of combining technical standards with a service-led approach. From convenient mobile support and careful vehicle preparation to specialist refurbishment, commercial parts supply and independent repair work, these achievements reflect the skill, consistency and commitment required to keep customers, vehicles and businesses moving. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contribution to the UK automotive industry.

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