The Monocle Restaurant Continues America 250 Summer Celebration with Independence Day Specials Extending Through July

The Monocle Restaurant - American Steak and Seafood

Patriotic Dining Experience and Charitable Support for the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund Remain Strong Throughout Peak Summer Tourism Season

Whether it is Independence Day weekend or a quiet evening in late July, the message is the same, that America is worth celebrating every day.” — John Valanos

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monocle Restaurant , the iconic Capitol Hill dining institution located just steps from the United States Capitol, announced that its Independence Day-inspired specials, America 250 dinner celebration, and charitable donations benefiting the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund will continue throughout July as Washington welcomes visitors from across the country for the height of the summer tourism season.While Independence Day may be behind us on the calendar, the spirit of celebration, patriotism, and American pride continues to resonate throughout the nation’s capital.The Monocle’s summer menu is designed to carry that energy forward, offering both locals and visitors a uniquely Washington dining experience rooted in tradition, hospitality, and civic pride.“Our Independence Day celebration was never intended to be a single moment on the calendar,” said John Valanos, owner of The Monocle. “It represents something much bigger, a summer-long opportunity to honor America, welcome visitors to Washington, and support the men and women who protect our Capitol every single day. That mission continues throughout July and beyond.”As part of the ongoing America 250 Summer Dinner Celebration, The Monocle will continue its special three-course dinner series on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout July. A portion of proceeds will continue to benefit the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund in recognition of the service and sacrifice of those who protect the Capitol community.Guests will also continue to enjoy seasonal menu features highlighting classic American cuisine, including Chesapeake seafood, premium USDA beef, and fresh summer ingredients. The restaurant’s signature upgrades remain available, including jumbo lump blue crab offerings and classic steak selections that have made The Monocle a Capitol Hill destination for generations.Throughout July, Independence Day-inspired menu accents and celebratory offerings will remain available, including tribute pricing such as $17.76 specialty enhancements, symbolizing the birth of American independence and the enduring spirit of 1776.“We are seeing families, tourists, staffers, and longtime Washington residents all coming together around the table this summer,” Valanos added. “That sense of community is exactly what we are trying to support. Whether it is Independence Day weekend or a quiet evening in late July, the message is the same, that America is worth celebrating every day.”The Monocle also reaffirmed its continued commitment to America 250 programming and its support for the Capitol Hill community as Washington prepares for a historic year leading into the nation’s 250th anniversary.“For more than six decades, The Monocle has been part of the fabric of Capitol Hill,” Valanos said. “We are proud to support America 250, we are proud to support the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, and we are proud to welcome visitors from across the country who want to experience Washington at its most patriotic and most vibrant.”Benefiting the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund• When: Friday and Saturday evenings throughout June and July 2026• Where: The Monocle Restaurant, 107 D Street NE, Washington, DC• Cost: $65 per person plus tax and service• Reservations: Call 202-546-4488 or visit The Monocle Restaurant• Benefiting: United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund###For more information, or to schedule an interview with a spokesperson from The Monocle, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

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