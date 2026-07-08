Notice of Public Hearing re Prop Conveyance of County Owned Properties to Pisgah Co for Economic Dev

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PROPOSED CONVEYANCE OF COUNTY-OWNED REAL PROPERTY FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PURPOSES

PURSUANT TO G.S. 158-7.1

TAKE NOTICE, that the Haywood County Board of Commissioners (“the County Commissioners”) will conduct a public hearing at its regular meeting at 5:30 pm on Monday, July 20, 2026, in the Historic Courtroom of the Haywood County Historic Courthouse located at 215 North Main Street, Waynesville, N.C. 28786.

Description of Interest to be Conveyed:

The County proposes to convey by deed two (2) parcels of real property to Pisgah Companies, described as follows:

Parcel 1: Approximately 4.47 acres located off Reno Farm Road, Haywood County, North Carolina, identified as Haywood County Tax Parcel No. 8668-12-1954.

Parcel 2: Approximately 0.5 acres located near Beaverdam Road, Haywood County, North Carolina, identified as Haywood County Tax Parcel No. 8668-03-4132, including an easement across the property for a public utility.

Value of the Interest:

The fair market value of the Property, subject to the covenants, conditions, and restrictions to be imposed, has been determined to be One Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($150,000).

Proposed Consideration:

The Board of Commissioners proposes to convey the Property to Pisgah Companies, for a monetary consideration of Zero Dollars ($0.00). Pursuant to G.S. 158-7.1(d2), the Board has determined that prospective tax revenues and other revenues expected to be received by the County over the next ten (10) years as a result of the Company's Project and operations equal Two Hundred Eighteen Thousand Dollars ($218,000), which the Board finds constitutes sufficient consideration for the conveyance. The Company's commitments under the Economic Development Agreement — including job creation, wage standards, and capital investment — constitute full consideration for the conveyance.

Purpose and Public Benefit:

The conveyance is proposed for economic development purposes. Pisgah Companies, proposes to construct a warehouse, office, and training facility on the Property, which will result in the creation of approximately thirty-eight (38) new full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $58,800, an increase to the Haywood County tax base of $218,000 over ten (10) years, and increased employment, industrial output, and business prospects for the County.

Governing Body's Intention:

The Haywood County Board of Commissioners intends to approve the conveyance of the Property to Pisgah Companies, at the public meeting following this Public Hearing, subject to the findings and conditions required by G.S. 158-7.1.

Economic Development Agreement:

As a condition of the conveyance, Pisgah Companies, LLC will be required to enter into an Economic Development Agreement with the County requiring: (a) construction of the Project within five (5) years; (b) creation of thirty-eight (38) new full-time jobs at an average annual wage of $58,800; and (c) of the Property to the County upon failure to complete construction, as required by G.S. 158-7.1(d2). The Agreement also includes recapture provisions for failure to meet job creation, wage, and capital investment commitments.

This the 8th day of July, 2026.

_______________________________

Amy L. Stevens, Clerk to the Board

Haywood County Board of Commissioners

Published: Wednesday, July 8, 2026