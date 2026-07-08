ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he and First Lady Marty Kemp are leading an international mission this week to foster economic relationships in Scotland and Ireland, including a meeting with Executive Chair Euisun Chung and other senior leadership from Hyundai Motor Group and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland.

“Over the last several years, thousands of new jobs across various industries have come to Georgia, thanks to our Hyundai partners and Irish companies,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I look forward to meeting with these companies to discuss current operations and opportunities for growth as we look to bring more opportunity and investment home to hardworking Georgians.”

The Governor and First Lady, joined by representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), will conduct meetings with companies operating or under construction in Georgia during the trip. The Georgia delegation will also meet with Hyundai Motor Group leadership - responsible for the largest economic development project in state history - at the Genesis Scottish Open. Across multiple brands and suppliers, Hyundai Motor Group’s commitment to Georgia now spans more than two decades, generating over 12,000 current jobs with thousands more committed for the future, as well as billions of dollars in investment across the state.

“Connectivity is a bridge to opportunity, and Georgia’s success is built on long-lasting partnerships that span companies, universities, and cities,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Technology makes global connections possible, but trust is built in person. Every visit, every conversation, and every partnership strengthens the relationships that drive innovation, investment, and opportunity for Georgia.”

In addition to meeting with companies already employing Georgians across the state, Governor Kemp and members of the delegation, including World Trade Center Savannah and the Savannah Economic Development Authority, will tour the Georgia Southern Wexford Campus and join the Wexford community for events supporting subnational and educational partnerships between Ireland and Georgia.

Current Itinerary:

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG): Among Hyundai Motor Group’s investments in the state are Kia Georgia in West Point, operating since 2009 and currently employing 3,200 people, and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Ellabell, which has hired nearly 2,000 employees as the facility continues to ramp up operations. Ultimately, the metaplant will employ 8,500 workers, with many additional jobs created by HMG's subsidiaries and growing supplier network throughout the state.

CRH: A leading building materials company, CRH maintains two North American corporate headquarters (CRH Americas Materials and Oldcastle APG) in Atlanta, with manufacturing and infrastructure facilities located throughout the state.

Kerry Group: A global taste and nutrition solutions company, Kerry Group operates food-processing facilities in Rome and Calhoun that produce seasoned breadcrumbs for the food industry.

Kingspan Group: A leading manufacturer of building materials and storage tanks, Kingspan produces advanced insulation, roofing, and building envelope solutions. The company has a regional sales office for its North American insulation business in metro Atlanta.

Mallaghan: The airport ground support equipment manufacturer’s Newnan facility produces passenger boarding stairs, aircraft maintenance platforms, deicers, and hi-lifts.

Smurfit Westrock: One of the world’s largest paper and packaging companies, Smurfit Westrock’s joint North and South American headquarters is located in Sandy Springs, with manufacturing, packaging, and recycling operations across Georgia.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning