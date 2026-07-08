Nékter® Juice Bar Announces Week-Long Grand Opening Celebration for New Broomfield Location Starting July 20th

Community Members to Enjoy Exclusive Opening Week Specials, Fresh Menu Offerings, and Giveaways at New 1,255-Square-Foot Health and Wellness Destination

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nékter® Juice Bar , the award-winning modern juice bar concept celebrated for its total ingredient transparency, is officially expanding its footprint into Broomfield with a spectacular, week-long grand opening celebration. Located at 2205 W. 136th Ave., Suite C-118, the brand-new 1,255-square-foot juice bar will welcome the community with exclusive festivities and special offers running all week long from Monday, July 20th through Saturday, July 25th, 2026.The new Broomfield destination is designed to serve the community’s active and health-conscious residents, bringing Nékter’s foundational pillars of health, wellness, and mindful living to the local area. Owned and operated by a local team, the spacious location provides a welcoming environment for guests looking to fuel their busy lives with fresh, nutrient-dense options."We are incredibly excited to bring Nékter’s commitment to quality and total ingredient transparency to Broomfield," said a Nékter Broomfield representative. "This community aligns perfectly with our mission to support a healthy, balanced lifestyle, and we look forward to providing a convenient, nutritious space where our neighbors can find fresh options that make them feel their best."The grand opening week will feature an array of special promotions and dynamic menu offerings, giving locals the perfect opportunity to experience Nékter's extensive menu.Nékter offers a wide array of delicious and healthy options, including freshly made smoothies, juices, and targeted cleanses. Customers can also completely customize their own proprietary açaí bowls by selecting a base, selection-driven granola, and various premium superfood toppings.Following the grand opening week, the Broomfield Nékter will be open to serve guests from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.Visit www.nekterjuicebar.com to learn more about Nékter, including its menu, locations, and Build Your Own Bowl option. You can also follow Broomfield Nékter on Instagram . You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the App Store or Google Play.About NékterNékter is a leading national lifestyle brand celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing clean, fresh, and truly healthy handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and nourishing snacks. With over 300 locations open or coming soon across the U.S., Nékter sets the benchmark for health and wellness in the juice bar industry.Founded in 2010, Nékter emerged as a trailblazer in menu transparency and ingredient integrity, catering to America's growing demand for plant-based, pure, and wholesome food options that align with diverse lifestyles and dietary needs. At Nékter, "healthy" is not just a promise—it's an experience that tastes great, is easily accessible, and inspiring to anyone seeking to add more wellness into their lives. Guests at Nékter don't just taste the difference; they love the way they feel and know they are enjoying food just like nature intended – but blended!For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com

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